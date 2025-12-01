What happened when I asked Grok to illustrate the podcast’s summary. Yeah, I don’t get it either.

Last week, I appeared on

’s podcast, with Dartmouth prof and New Hampshire state representative

. This is a “Not Even Mad” episode of Pesca’s excellent daily show and it was a fun and interesting conversation for me. Here’s the writeup, followed by links to the Apple and Spotify versions.

Mike Pesca welcomes back Nick Gillespie (Reason Magazine) and first-time guest Russ Muirhead (Dartmouth professor and New Hampshire State Rep.) for a spirited debate that is—we swear—not even mad. Today, we look at the half-full autocratic glass: Does the dismissal of the Comey and James indictments prove that institutions are holding, or does the very attempt confirm our slide toward norms violation? We debate the two bedrock rules of democracy, why Congress keeps misplacing its spine, and the reasons the legislative branch is becoming functionally obsolete. Plus, the lame-duck question is back, MTG’s lonely departure, and the politics of affordability: What’s the real, non-supply-side fix for housing? Finally, a Goat Grinder on cinematic trauma warnings and the tragedy of piped-in pub music.

For those who are interested in the point(s) raised at the very end of this back-and-forth, I recommend this New York Times database about household incomes and various colleges.

Do subscribe to Mike Pesca, and check out my interview with him from last year. Even when I disagree with him (which is often!), I always find much of interest in the people he talks with, the topics he covers, and the analyses he provides.

