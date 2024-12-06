We're halfway through the annual webathon at Reason, where I’ve worked since 1993 (and which got started back in 1968). The Webathon is the one week a year when we ask our online readers to support our award-winning journalism with tax-deductible donations.

donations are being matched by a generous supporter

Why should you give to Reason? There are lots of reasons, but I want to focus on our videos and podcasts, which have proven to be especially powerful vehicles for promoting a world of ‘Free Minds and Free Markets’—and a source of really interesting and provocative journalism and commentary. Each month over the past year, Reason videos were viewed a whopping 9.2 million times across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube (where we passed a million subscribers in August). As someone who was there at the launch of our groundbreaking video platform back in 2007—when we literally had zero viewers!—these numbers are both astonishing and encouraging.

Above: At Reason's Very Special, Very Secular Christmas Party in Washington, D.C., December 2007, Christopher Hitchens headlined with a dramatic reading of Tom Lehrer's "Christmas Song."

Equally impressive is the fact that about two-thirds of our video audience is under 35, a time in life when people's worldviews are still taking shape. In a world of growing left-wing and right-wing populism and pessimism, we need to reach tomorrow's business, cultural, and political leaders with an unabashedly optimistic, libertarian perspective on how to improve the world. Instead of giving in to fearmongering and finger-pointing, Reason's message is unique and upbeat: Set us free and watch all the wonders you can think of become reality!

Supporting Reason's video efforts is a great way to fund the future we all dream of—a world where a thousand flowers bloom (like this charter city in Honduras!). We crank out more than two videos a day, each pushing back against people who would limit our freedom, advocating for greater choice in our lives, showing how to identify the enemies of progress and peace, and demonstrating how to make our world a richer, more innovative, and fun (yes, fun!) place.

Above: Former Reason video producer

and his wife Courtney Balaker discuss their documentaryand the campus revolt against wokeness.

One of the reasons our videos are so popular is their variety, both in format and subject matter. You don’t have to be libertarian to dig this stuff (though it probably helps). The most-viewed content from the past year includes:

The biggest growth over the past year has come from "verticals," or short-form, info-rich videos that are designed to be watched and shared via smartphones (like the one embedded above). Though just 60 seconds long, Bess Byers' "How To Stop Your Car From Spying on You" has racked up more than 13 million views across all platforms, and it shows no signs of stopping. Her similarly brief commentary on why a small town in Idaho was forced to make its library adults-only due to a stupid new law will make you laugh—and pound your fists. Eric Boehm's deconstruction of hyper-nostalgic takes on grocery costs in the 1950s has made him a YouTube star. And Emma Camp's vertical on whether eating poppy seeds can really make you fail a drug test has done the same for her.

Above: A figuratively glowing example from the short-form series Yes, This Really Happened.

New weekly programs like Robby Soave's Free Media, which offers scathing critiques of the media, are reaching bigger and bigger audiences and changing hearts and minds. We're spinning off all of our weekly podcasts—The Reason Roundtable, Just Asking Questions, The Soho Forum Debates, and my own Reason Interview—into their own channels, all while delivering great documentaries like How the Feds Destroyed Backpage.com and Its Founders, which showed the injustice of an attack on commercial speech by the federal government, and Why These Workers Want a Lower Minimum Wage, which exposed the unintended (but totally predictable) negative effect of laws designed to protect restaurant service workers in Washington, D.C.

We don't expect to rest on our laurels in 2025. We'll be producing more videos, including comedy shorts and satires with Remy, Andrew Heaton, and the Bragg brothers; deep dives into innumeracy and academic fraud; feature-length documentaries about Venezuelan socialism, the rise of psychedelic therapies for PTSD, and more; new limited-run podcast series; and special events (like this Webathon livestream with Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and me embedded below).

