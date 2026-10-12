The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Mark Callaghan
Oct 12

In her book, "These Truths, a History of the United States, " Jill Lopore sets the record straight on Columbus, namely that there is little to no direct account of Columbus's arrival in the Americas. Most accounts were written decades to centuries after 1492.

Howard Zinn fabricated the record and the useful idiots in the education system spread his lies. His history should be discarded.

Lepore's history is far more even-handed and is worthy of being taught.

While I have an Irish surname, my family never bathed in that heritage, perhaps because they were too busy working and trying to live the American dream. Although I no longer celebrate St. Patrick's day, I don't find fault with those who do. Likewise, if any Americans of any heritage, including Italian Americans want to celebrate Columbus Day, go have fun.

I think all of this woke guilt is a pile of manure.

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tf
Oct 16

Celebrating Columbus is so 20th century. Amazing how the progressives who hate him are not forward on this fact. Today his holiday is not about him, but a celebration of Italian American culture. It is Italian-Americans choice to use this federally recognized holiday named for old Chris to celebrate their culture. It is offensive to try to replace the Columbus holiday by applying guilt to Italians and all Americans and replace it with Indigenous peoples day. This so left wing white liberals like Zinn feel better about themselves. Shame on the worst president of our lifetime Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul ( NY has 2 million Italians, most of any state) to slap Italians by making Columbus Day a co-holiday. It shows they are sleazy politicians who did not have the courage to pick one side, so instead they chose both. If we want to give the original Americans (the American Indian) a holiday, let us pick another day. But maybe if we honor the original people who were here first, we become honest and not call it Indigenous Peoples Day since they migrated thousands of years ago through Alaska when it was landlocked to Asia.

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