In Defense of Cultural Fragmentation & Political Polarization

I was recently on Joey McFadden’s In Response podcast, which I’m happy to share here. (Check out his Substack and please subscribe if you like it). He’s a liberal journalist and cultural observer who spends a lot of time among right-wing conservatives and other people (including libertarians!) who hold different beliefs. He’s written for a lot of different places and is a contributor to the group Young Voices. What’s great about him is that he actively engages with people who disagree with him, always in a constructive and civil manner.

We talk about a lot of things, including whether high culture is hitting the skids (I don’t think so, even if some public funding for it may be waning) and whether political and social fragmentation is mostly negative or positive. We also discuss why traditional forms of Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity seem to be enjoying popularity among certain parts of the right.

Here’s his writeup of our conversation:

We discuss our takes on the state of the arts, conservative art and entertainment, the Kennedy Center, the role of the audience in media, misinformation, political prejudices and polarization, our family backgrounds, understanding the New Right, reactionary Catholicism, anti-wokeness, the Trump administration and DOGE, government spending, and other topics.

Here are some of my quotes from the podcast:

‘The Kennedy Center is a sarcophagus named after a dead president whose wife pushed a dead model of the arts, particularly of the fine arts, on America.’

‘We are more polarized but I think it's important to recognize that more of us are able to express our individualized understanding of the world, and we actually all have different beliefs. That's part of polarization and it’s actually a positive sign. It means that more people are able to voice what they believe.’

‘It is good that a lot of DEI initiatives [are getting] dismantled, especially if they were not actually being used to lift up people who needed the help the most… But if people are still policing speech, that's the problem, right?… If you just replace a hard left intolerance with a hard right intolerance that doesn't strike me as progress.’

‘There's a lot of stuff that government is doing which it doesn't need to do… Should we be spending $800 billion a year on defense?…How much inefficiency is there in the Pentagon? How much inefficiency is there in Medicare? That should be squeezed out of the system. What is the core function of government?… I don't think Donald Trump is going to deliver substantive answers on that, but we're at a stage now where we can start to have this conversation in a way that I don't think we would have had if Kamala Harris had won.’

