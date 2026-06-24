I’ve got a new Reason Interview up, with the co-founder of Anthropic, Jack Clark. He’s a former journalist (Bloomberg, The Register) who attended the most-famous creative program in England (East Anglia) and is heading up his company’s new policy shop/think tank, the Anthropic Institute. This is a great conversation about technology, creative destruction, literature, and self-regulation vs. government controls. We talk about the current actions the Trump admin has leveled against Anthropic, what lessons we need to (re)learn from ‘90s policy battles over the internet, and what happens if and when AI becomes fully independent from its human creators.

Here ‘s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

Today’s guest is Jack Clark. He’s the co-founder of Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude and the head of its newly launched Anthropic Institute, a forum designed to think through the philosophical, political, and practical challenges that AI poses to society. Nick Gillespie talks with Clark, a former tech journalist at Bloomberg and The Register, about his company’s with the Trump administration; whether Anthropic should have held back Mythos, its superpowerful version, from general release; and what might happen if and when AI becomes fully capable of “,” or the ability to build itself without human input. They also talk about libertarian and market-based regulatory systems for the internet and tech sector and whether those would yield better outcomes than the ones we’ve seen so far from the European Union and other conventional governing bodies. 0:00 The promise of artificial intelligence 3:50 Overcoming AI hallucinations and sycophancy 5:08 Military applications of AI 9:38 Anthropic’s red lines on mass surveillance and fully automated weapons 14:23 Lessons from the 1990s 16:12 Oversight and regulation of AI technology 23:07 Navigating politics through policy ambiguity 33:31 How does U.S. governance affect global AI policy? 36:42 What is recursive self-improvement? 43:35 How does Clark’s literature and journalism background inform his views on AI? 45:43 The liberating aspects of technology 51:15 The effects of AI on employment Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

There’s also a full transcript available at Reason’s website.

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