). We talk about Javier Milei’s glorious victory in Argentina (or, more precisely, the victory of his party and policies) and why I’m still against the currency swap Donald Trump did; the massive ideological and practical gulf between Trump and Ronald Reagan on tariffs and trade policy; what Matt, Liz, and I as New Yorkers fear most about Zohran Mamdani becoming mayor of the Big Apple; and whether protests really accomplish anything (yes! I say).

For my cultural recommendation, I talk about the new Netflix documentary Who Killed the Montreal Expos?, which I found disappointing for two main reasons. First, it really skimped on the archival footage of players ranging from Rusty Staub and Ken Singleton to Gary Carter and Andre Dawson (to name two Hall of Famers who didn’t want to be in the Hall wearing Expos’ caps) to Randy Johnson and Vlad Guerrero. Instead, it was a procession of talking heads (including some great ex-players) settling decades-old scores. Second, the analysis of how Montreal lost its MLB franchise skimped on the city’s lackluster embrace of the team (for all but six of its seasons, it averaged fewer fans than MLB teams despite being in a relatively big city/metro area) and the righteousness of local and provincial governments in refusing to pay for a new tax-financed stadium. Be forewarned: Three of the four cultural recommendations involve sports this time!

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds of the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and Soundcloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by associate editor Liz Wolfe to discuss Argentine President Javier Milei’s strong midterm showing and what it suggests about the durability of his libertarian reform agenda. They debate whether the results vindicate Trump’s earlier currency-swap bailout, how Milei’s spending-cut program is playing out, and what lessons his success may hold for other governments confronting inflation. The editors then turn to Washington, where Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on Canadian goods followed an Ontario ad featuring Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs. They also discuss the continued U.S. bombings in Venezuela, and the administration’s alleged involvement in the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, along with the symbolism of replacing the East Wing with a ballroom. The panel considers the rise of socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City and why his ascension could have national significance. Finally, a listener asks if protests like the recent “No Kings” rallies accomplish anything. 0:00–Milei’s party wins landslide election in Argentina 16:08–Trump escalates trade war with Canada over advertisement 23:51–Are we headed into an unauthorized war with Venezuela? 34:40–The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger 39:47–Listener question on the power of protest 53:57–What does the rise of Zohran Mamdani mean for the country? 61:58–Weekly cultural recommendations

