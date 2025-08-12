Is DC Crime Out of Control? Or Is Trump?

Here’s this week’s Reason Roundtable podcast, with Reem Ibrahim of Britain’s Institute of Economic Affairs subbing in for a vacationing

. It’s a lively, wide-ranging conversation about everything from

’s recent interview with an AI-generated chatbot of a school-shooting victim to the (awful) idea of President Trump federalizing the policing of Washington, D.C. to Texas’ mid-decade redistricting ploy.

For this week’s cultural recommendation, I talk about attending and speaking at Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Party/BBQ event in Lake Jackson, which was a lot of fun. While there, I interviewed Hall of Fame wrestler Kane, a.k.a. Glenn Jacobs, who is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who is libertarian-adjacent on spending and debt issues, among other things. I also did a live podcast with Fox News’ Kennedy and

about Ron Paul’s legacy, the contemporary libertarian movement, AI, and social media. I’ll be releasing those over the next couple of weeks.

Here’s the writeup for the Reason Roundtable, followed by topics, followed by links to the show at YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by special guest Reem Ibrahim, head of media for the Institute of Economic Affairs. They begin with Jim Acosta's AI-generated interview featuring a deceased child urging gun control, using it as a springboard to discuss nationwide declines in violent crime and the political tendency to focus on banning specific tools. The conversation then shifts to the White House's decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and the dangerous precedent this could set for using federal forces to address local crime. The panel then turns to President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss Ukraine, weighing whether it could lead to peace or embolden authoritarian demands, as well as the role of European nations. From there, they examine the decision by Texas Democrats to flee the state amid redistricting battles and the FBI's efforts to locate them. A listener question from the United Kingdom prompts a conversation about free speech restrictions and the growing use of psychological studies to justify censorship, leading into a discussion of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression's (FIRE) lawsuit against the Trump administration over immigrant First Amendment rights. 0:00—Media exploitation of children for gun control 11:02—National Guard deployed to D.C. amid falling crime rates 15:02—Trump meeting with Putin in Alaska 25:51—Texas Democrats flee state over GOP redistricting map 35:35—Listener question on free speech rights in the U.K. 47:00—FIRE lawsuit against Trump administration over protected speech 54:55—Weekly cultural recommendations

Please subscribe and share this if you like what I’m posting! And check out all my work at Reason!

Share