taking over CBS News (congrats are in order, but so are concerns), how to detect and refute Trump administration lies about violent riots and criminal immigrants in real time (necessary but exhausting!), whether Javier Milei’s Argentina deserves a U.S. bailout (no, I argue!!), and whether libertarianism is inherently demotivating when it comes to asserting a common, national purpose (yes, but there’s nothing wrong with that!!!)

Briefly, about Bari, whom I count as a friend, and The Free Press, for whom I've written (most recently about abolishing the FCC), and the general media landscape: It's an absolutely amazing achievement to take a newsletter from a kitchen table to a $150 million purchase—and it shows just how ripe for takeover legacy media are. Whether Bari can actually bring the energy, enthusiasm, and impact she's had in building a new beast at The Free Press to a stodgy, old, hulking ruin of a blob like CBS News is a really good question (as I discuss with my Reason colleagues in today's episode), but one thing that seems clear is that this is a great time for media. Yes, the old world is constantly ending but all sorts of new, interesting upstarts are happening (many of them on platforms like

itself, which enabled The Free Press) but also places such as Patreon, Ghost, Rumble, YouTube, Twitter, and even Facebook and Instagram.

I talk about past freakouts over media consolidation, such as the AOL Time Warner merger that occasioned endless heavybreathing about the end of all that was good and decent about American media (here’s my 2000 take on this thing). We seem to be past those sorts of worries, which is a good thing. And I hope that the nostalgia for the old days, when Walter Cronkite bestrode the small screen like a Colossus and we supposedly didn’t doubt what we saw or read is dead and buried. Trust in media is an all-time low of 28 percent, Gallup tells us, and who can blame us? Whatever else you can say about this latest shakeup, this much is true: CBS News won’t become less trusted or relevant as a result of new ownership. The real thing to worry about is whether The Free Press will be able to be as interesting as it has been now that it has a giant-sized corporate parent babysitting it.

’s experience with ABC/Disney is instructive here. FiveThirtyEight ended up being alternately ignored and harried when it became a tiny outpost in a far-flung media empire that ultimately didn’t care if it lived or died.

On the Roundtable, I recommend Jake Tapper’s new nonfiction book, Race Against Terror, which is a great reminder of how weird, stupid, and ineffective much of the Global War on Terror was. It concerns an al Qaeda terrorist named Spin Ghul, who was arrested in Italy in 2011 and claimed to have killed Americans in battle. The book traces the difficulty in figuring out whether he’d actually done it and, more importantly, what was the best way to try him—in military or criminal courts. As with Bodyguard of Lies, the excellent Afghanistan War documentary whose director I interviewed recently, this book brings back a rush of memories and a flood of anger at how the United States acted in response to the 9/11 attacks. Tapper, whose roots are in alternative journalism (Salon), is an excellent reporter and writer and Race Against Terror ultimately argues that we got the GWOT right when we stuck to American principles of jurisprudence rather than engaging in illegal and unjust methods of interrogation and prosecution. I highly recommend it—our only way to avoid the same mistakes is remembering them in the first place.

Here’s Reason’s writeup of the show, chapter headings, and links to it on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Reason reporter Eric Boehm to discuss Paramount’s $150 million acquisition of The Free Press and Bari Weiss’ promotion to editor in chief at CBS News. They examine whether this represents a backlash to “woke” media, and debate if the success of outlets on Substack and YouTube shows that journalism may be entering a period of entrepreneurship and renewal rather than decline. The panel then turns to President Donald Trump’s controversial National Guard deployments to cities like Portland and Chicago, weighing its constitutional limits and political consequences. They also cover the leaked texts from Virginia’s Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones about shooting his Republican rival, and the fallout for Democrats in a critical election year. A listener asks the editors to reflect on whether libertarians should focus more on defending freedom as an end in itself or on steering society toward specific outcomes. Finally, the conversation touches on Argentina’s economic crisis and what it means for libertarians. 0:00—Bari Weiss named editor in chief at CBS News 13:32—Consolidation and the changing media landscape 20:58—Federal troops deployed to Chicago and Portland 38:17—Democrat attorney general candidate fantasizes about political violence 48:07—Listener question on prioritizing process over purpose 56:37—What Argentina’s bailout means for libertarianism 1:00:35—Weekly cultural recommendations

