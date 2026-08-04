There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, featuring me, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Liz Wolfe in for Katherine Mangu-Ward. We talk a lot about whether the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) wave in New York City (and Washington, D.C., Seattle, and a few other places) will cover the beaches (so to speak) in places such as Michigan and Wisconsin, where primaries featuring DSA hopefuls like Abdul El-Sayed and Francesca Hong, are taking place today and next Tuesday.

A century-plus ago, the Midwest (especially Wisconsin and Minnesota) was a hotbed of progressivism, and we talk about that long history, the general and bipartisan lousiness of governance in that region over the past 25 years (looking at you, Gov. Scott Walker), and who exactly is beguiled by bigger government programs.

We also talk about the Anthony Fauci hearings and how we might get a fuller accounting of all that went with wrong COVID policy at local, state, and federal levels. Matt Welch especially praises Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his dogged interest in grilling Fauci, which he rightly notes has yielded more information than the mainstream press was interested in turning up. I suggest that something like South Africa’s truth and reconciliation commission, which effectively immunized most people from any legal repercussions, might yield a fuller picture of all the ways in which so many things went horribly awry at all different levels. But precisely because a full discussion would tar so many people, we shouldn’t expect anything like that to happen. I split time in the pandemic, especially the first year, between New York City and Los Angeles, two areas that were incredibly poorly served by their leaders (and let’s not forget that it was President Trump who nationalized responses by calling for ‘15 days to flatten the curve’ and who appointed Fauci and Deborah Birx to the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the first place).

I’m haunted by one of the lessons that historian John M. Barry said he learned while writing The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Plague in History, his 2004 account of the Spanish Flu epidemic: Within a few years of it all, it had effectively disappeared from discussion. There was no art, music, movies, or novels about the experience; some public health laws stayed on the books, but America didn’t want to revisit it and learn lessons. It just wanted to get on with the future. Both of my adult sons were deeply affected by the pandemic or, more precisely, the lockdowns, which were arbitrary and capricious. The younger one was in college in Southern California and ultimately lost two years of that experience to policies that were mostly idiotic. We may not process the upheaval and the anger in any conscious way as a society, but it will eventually inform our lives and our politics. Certainly, the response to COVID accelerated the decades-long decline of trust and confidence in institutions.

There’s also a lively discussion of whether the possible merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount will lead to media consolidation and, if so, is that a thing to be worried about. The conversation put me in mind of the absolute freakout 25 years ago of the AOL Time Warner merger, which I wrote a lot about back in the day. Suffice it to say, none of the companies involved in that merger-to-end-all-mergers exists in anything like the same form these days. And that was before the full explosion not just of AI but all sorts of platforms by which we can all produce and consume culture in ever-increasing ways. As I argued back in 1999 (!), anxieties over either too much or too little ‘culture’ being produced are almost always about fears that your and my tastes are losing status or power.

In the cultural recommendations section, I talk up the work of Los Angeles artist Alex Schaefer, who is perhaps best known for painting bank branches on fire. A few weeks (months?) back, I bought a print a Citibank branch in flames. He’s an interesting character who also is a Bitcoiner, too. Follow him on Instagram.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the episode, followed by YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud embeds.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe to discuss whether democratic socialism is gaining ground beyond the coasts and what the rise of candidates like Francesca Hong and Abdul El-Sayed means for the future of the Democratic Party. Next, the editors discuss President Donald Trump’s decision to restart talks with Iran and the continuing political fallout from the conflict. They then debate the proposed Warner Bros.-Paramount merger and whether the government should intervene to block it. Finally, the panel revisits the COVID-19 response in the wake of Anthony Fauci’s appearance before Congress and asks what lessons, if any, America has learned from the pandemic. 0:00—Democratic socialism goes national 26:57—Trump restarts talks with Iran 34:28—Listener question on Warner Bros.-Paramount merger 53:07—Fauci’s appearance before Congress 1:04:39—Weekly cultural recommendations

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And I’d like to send a special message to all Burning Man devotees and those interested in the work and legacy of my late Reason colleague Brian Doherty, who died tragically this year. His longtime collaborators and campmates are hoping to memorialize him with a ‘contraptionist’ piece that sounds and looks pretty incredible. Click on this link to get more info from Charlie Blackcat Smith and Sparseland Studios. They’re nearing their $25,000 goal but the deadline is coming up fast!

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