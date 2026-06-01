The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Ben Connelly's avatar
Ben Connelly
10h

This actually makes me mad. If Murphy doesn’t like his son’s hockey league, he should pull him out. He’s the one paying for it, letting his kid participate, etc. nobody is forcing him to. His inability to say no to his kid is not a reason for him to make a law that tells other parents what they have to do with their kids.

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