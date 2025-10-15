There’s a new Reason Interview up, with Ben Wizner, deputy legal director at the ACLU. He tells me that he started at the group just before the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and that he hasn’t seen a bigger presidential threat than Donald Trump “to the free speech threat matrix.” We talk about Trump’s legal and regulatory attacks on the media (including CBS News, Jimmy Kimmel, and others), law firms, universities, and legal immigrants who have been targeted by the Justice Department for speech critical of the Israeli government. And we talk about all the ways in which Joe Biden tried to suppress speech he didn’t like.

We also spend a good chunk of time discussing whether the ACLU has lost its way since the ‘glory days’ of defending the speech rights of American Nazis, a stance that led to George H.W. Bush to slagging his 1988 presidential opponent Mike Dukakis as a ‘card-carrying member of the ACLU.’ In 2017 the group did support the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville to hold a (peaceful) rally, a stance that caused some members to call for a change in what cases the organization took. The same thing happened after the ACLU supported the NRA in National Rifle Association v. Vullo, an important case for gun rights in New York (again, some members pushed back against the group). It’s a good back and forth about whether the ACLU has strayed from the principles that made it so important to expanding various civil liberties since its founding in 1920.

And we also catch up a bit with Edward Snowden, whom Wizner represented in various ways since he revealed secret and unconstitutional mass surveillance of American citizens.

It’s a fast-paced and fascinating conversation and one that ultimately makes me feel confident that the ACLU remains a major bulwark against government tyranny.

Here's the Reason writeup

