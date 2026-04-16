The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Derrière Diva
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Our job is not "how to best help Iranians suffering at the hands of the state there.". That is their (the Persian people) job. Our job is to make sure the rabid barbarian pedo cult-controlled sponsor of terrorism never gets a nuke. What Trump is doing should have been done by Clinton in the 90's. Hopefully he pulls us out of NATO next (another thing Slick Willie should have done).

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