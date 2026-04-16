On the Monday, April 13 episode of The Reason Roundtable, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and I discussed the ever-shifting rationales for and definitions of success in the Iran war, A.K.A. Operation Epic Fury. Was the goal of dropping tons of bombs to induce regime change, degrade the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program (and/or its missiles program?), stave off an imminent threat to U.S. people and property, give proper payback to decades of state-sponsored terrorism?

Supporters will say yes, it’s all of those and more. The most servile Trump boosters will say with a straight face that the goal is now to open the Strait of Hormuz which was, of course, open to shipping prior to Epic Fury. I hate the Iranian regime and look forward to its demise and the liberation of the Iranian people, but today’s rallying around the flagpole is way too close to the unearned faith in the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars for comfort. If anything, the Trump administration has gone into war with even less thought and planning than the Bush admin did back at the start of this century. My recent conversation with The Stimson Center’s Emma Ashford goes into more depth on the folly of Trump’s (and America’s) foreign policy and how we might actually best help Iranians suffering at the hands of the state there.

Other topics from Monday’s show include saying goodbye and good riddance to the Hungarian fire of J.D. Vance’s loins (Viktor Orbán), whether Anthropic’s latest AI is really too dangerous to be released widely (I’m skeptical!), and how Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ defies its creator’s intentions (even the Boss can’t dictate meaning, which resides with listeners, each of us a king!).

My cultural recommendation is The Future of Free Speech: Reversing the Global Decline of Democracy’s Most Essential Freedom, by Jacob Mchangama and Jeff Kosseff, one of the very best books about the ‘global free-speech recession’ by two of the greatest analysts and champions for First Amendment values. Not only does the book put the past 20 years of mostly deteriorating speech rights in perspective, it offers up powerful correctives to challenge American attempts to throttle back speech and expression in misguided attempts to secure fairness, sensitivity, out-of-control AI innovations, and—god help us all—‘the children.’ I just interviewed Jacob and Jeff for a future episode of The Reason Interview, so that will come out in the next week or three.

Here’s the Reason writeup for Monday’s episode, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions. One of the fears of doing a very topical weekly podcast is that you worry a given episode will go flat after about 15 minutes. But that’s wrong. Our problems were years in the making and everything we discussed on Monday is still a concern today. And, sadly, will be next week and probably next year too.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran and President Donald Trump’s decision to order a U.S. military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. They examine Trump’s insistence that the conflict is a win for America, what the United States has actually gained, and the mounting costs of escalation. The panel also discusses why voices such as former national security adviser John Bolton still push for escalation and why their foreign policy arguments continue to fail. Next, the editors turn to Europe after Viktor Orbán’s defeat in Hungary and what it says about the limits of nationalist populism, economic performance, and Vice President J.D. Vance’s endorsement of the longtime Hungarian leader. They also discuss Kamala Harris hinting at another presidential run and Eric Swalwell’s exit from California’s governor race amid sexual assault allegations. The editors then examine Anthropic’s decision not to release its powerful new Claude Mythos Preview model because of its hacking capabilities. Finally, a listener asks whether Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” can still be embraced as a patriotic song. 0:00—Has the U.S. won anything from the war with Iran? 14:49—Orbán loses reelection 27:41—Democrats have a candidate quality issue 33:45—Listener question on patriotic content 39:05—Anthropic’s Claude Mythos 50:04—Weekly cultural recommendations

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment.

And check out my voluminous archive at Reason, the leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective. It’s been around since 1968 and I’ve worked there since 1993—it’s a great hub of articles, podcasts, video, and more.

Share

Leave a comment