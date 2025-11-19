New Reason Roundtable is up, this time with Adam O’Neal, the 33-year-old editor and writer tapped by Jeff Bezos to transform The Washington Post’s Opinions into a section that is “writing every day in support and defense of…personal liberties and free markets.”

It’s an fun and wide-ranging Q&A and we discuss O’Neal’s California roots and impressively deep resume, especially for someone his tender age (besides stints at the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and The Dispatch, he even covered the Vatican for a Spanish-language news outfit).

So, is the Post going full libertarian? There’s no question the section is tighter and more focused since O’Neal took over—and it’s as critical of Trump and Republicans as it is of Democrats and big government policies. The house editorials are 1,000 percent more interesting, lively, and focused on limiting state power and giving individuals more control over their own lives. Which is great—the Post is, with the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, one of the most important daily papers in the country and it’s great to see classical liberal ideas getting a sustained workout. Check Opinions out and decide for yourself.

Here’s Reason’s writeup of my conversation with Adam, followed by embeds to YouTube, Apple, and Spotify, and SoundCloud versions. Go to Reason to read a transcript of the discussion, too.

The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and journalists who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least a more interesting—place by challenging worn-out ideas and orthodoxies. Earlier this year, The Washington Post‘s owner, Jeff Bezos, announced that the opinions section of his paper would be “writing every day in support and defense of…personal liberties and free markets.” Today’s guest is the person Bezos hired to execute that mission. He’s Adam O’Neal, a 33-year-old Southern California native whose resume includes stints at The Economist, The Dispatch, The Wall Street Journal, Real Clear Politics, and covering the Vatican for Rome Reports. O’Neal tells Gillespie his goal is to build a nonpartisan editorial section rooted in core American values of free expression, free enterprise, and limited government. That means taking on MAGA and the Trump administration, insurgent Democratic Socialists, and censors and statists in both parties. “It’s small L libertarian…classical liberal,” says O’Neal of the section he’s building. “It’s non-partisan and free markets and personal liberties are the North Star.” O’Neal talks about the challenges in bringing a classical liberal sensibility to mostly left-of-center readers, how growing up in California informs his thinking, what he thinks of Pope Francis’ and his American successor Pope Leo’s attitudes toward capitalism, and why newspapers shouldn’t endorse candidates. 0:00—Introduction 1:39—Writing in defense of free markets and personal liberties 7:40—Government threats to free speech 14:01—The Washington Post‘s editorial decisions 18:59—The state of free markets in America 21:52—Is the opinion section becoming libertarian? 34:09—O’Neal’s origin story 40:46—Pope Francis and capitalism 45:17—Experiences at The Dispatch and The Economist 52:59—The culture of The Washington Post’s opinions team 55:38—Generational change in politics and culture 59:04—The Washington Post ends candidate endorsements Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting here, please share, follow, subscribe, and leave a comment. And check out Reason, which has been around since 1968 and is the planet’s leading publication of ‘free minds and free markets.’ I’ve worked there since 1993; here’s my online bio and archive.

Share

Leave a comment