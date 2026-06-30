New Reason Roundtable is up, with me, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch talking about whether we’re in the midst of a ‘Socialist Moment’ in American politics. We glided through the ‘Libertarian Moment’ almost 20 (!) years ago (don’t trust me, trust the failing New York Times!) and then what George Will dubbed the ‘Authoritarian Moment,’ so why not a socialist one?

We talk about that, plus many other things (see list below). I want to give a special shout-out to Jason Silva’s new manifesto The Ecstatic States of America, which I discuss in our cultural recommendations section. It’s a great callback to the best elements of the ‘60s counterculture, arguing for a different way of framing all the beauty and wonder we have in front of us in a positive, forward-looking way. It’s also deeply informed by what went wrong regarding the psychedelic and human potential movements of 50 and 60 years ago. To quote Bob Dylan, we were so much older then, we’re younger than that now.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to embeds at YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the growing influence of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and whether socialism is becoming a mainstream force within the Democratic Party. The panel examines what’s driving the DSA’s recent gains, whether President Donald Trump has accelerated the movement’s rise, and what a more openly socialist Democratic Party could mean for American politics. Next, the editors discuss the DSA’s policy agenda, including proposals on housing, labor, and public spending. They then examine Trump’s strategy toward Iran and debate whether the latest round of military escalation has become a recurring cycle of weekend conflicts followed by uneasy ceasefires. The panel also reflects on America’s 250th birthday and what the country’s founding ideals still mean in an era of political polarization. Finally, a listener asks how low-budget filmmakers should balance fair pay for crew members with the financial realities of independent production. 0:00—Is this the socialist moment? 15:45—DSA policy analysis 28:55—Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz 31:30—Listener question on films and unions 44:00—America’s 250th birthday 50:05—Weekly cultural recommendations

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, share, follow, and leave a comment. And check out my home base at Reason, the leading source for politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

I’m excited be part of Reason Foundation’s Winds of Change: Advancing Liberty in Argentina and the Americas conference in Buenos Aires from August 31 to September 3. For more details and pricing, go here.

I’m also excited to announce that I’ll be part of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (theFIREorg) SOAPBOX conference this November in Philadelphia. Other participants include John McWhorter Greg Lukianoff Nadine Strossen, Jacob Mchangama Matt Taibbi, Heather Mac Donald, and Matt Welch, Michael C. Moynihan, and Kmele of The Fifth Column.

Tickets are capped at 500, so if this sounds at all interesting to you, please sign up now.

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