There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, featuring me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch weighing in on the top issues of the week, including the current travel quagmire caused by D.C. dysfunction, the triumph of Afroman, how to best help Cuba, the trouble with blue-state tax increases, and more. In the cultural recommendation section, I give a nod to The Sovereign Child, by Aaron Stupple, a genuinely interesting approach to parenting modeled on the Taking Children Seriously movement promulgated in the 1990s by Sarah Fitz-Claridge and David Deutsch.

Regarding the Transportation Security Administration (just briefly): Tests of the agency routinely find that its workers allow 70 percent to 95 percent of contraband weapons and items through. There is simply no reason to believe it protects travelers from much of anything and the big threat to which it was a response—the ability to turn airplanes into missiles—arguably ended on September 11, 2001 when passengers of United Flight 93 stormed the hijackers and drove the plane into the ground. Certainly once cockpit doors were hardened by statute in early 2003, that threat was fully eliminated. Perhaps the absolute dysfunction travelers are now experiencing—directly related to both Republican and Democratic failures to pass a goddamned budget on time—will finally generate the outrage necessary to turn security over to airport operators, airlines, or private firms that do this sort of thing better than government employees do (both here and abroad), without the sort of politically fueled service disruptions we’re seeing right now.

Here’s the Reason writeup and chapter headings, following by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss whether it’s finally time to abolish the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The panel examines the growing chaos at American airports as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents begin replacing TSA officials amid the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding standoff in Washington. They explore how airport security became entangled in broader immigration debates, whether agencies like TSA and DHS serve a necessary function, and what it says about a system where basic travel operations can break down over unrelated political fights. Next, the panel considers the real legacy of labor leader Cesar Chavez and what it reveals about the influence of unions in modern Democratic politics, before turning to new evidence that blue state tax policies are driving out wealth and high earners. They also discuss a jury’s decision to clear Afroman in a defamation case tied to music videos mocking police officers who raided his home. Finally, a listener asks what a libertarian, constitutional approach to U.S. action in Cuba might look like. Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/ 0:00—Abolish the TSA 15:51—The real legacy of Cesar Chavez 28:21—Blue state wealth taxes 34:41—Listener question on Cuba 40:52—Justice for Afroman 46:27—Weekly cultural recommendations

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