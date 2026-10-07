One of the great benefits of my career is that I get to talk with people whose work challenges and inspires me, including the odd Beatle (I interviewed Paul McCartney as a college journalist in 1984), future president (Donald Trump), and occasional Nobel prize winner (which is just unimaginable if you know where I’m from). Earlier this year, I spoke on a panel with Alvin Roth, who won the economic Nobel for his work on ‘repugnant transactions,’ like selling kidneys. I once had the honor of introducing Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, ‘who saved more human lives than any other’ by kickstarting the Green Revolution via the development of high-yield, drought-and-disease-resistant grains. And just last month, in Argentina, I got to sit down with James Heckman, the University of Chicago economist who won the economics Nobel in 2000 ‘for his development of theory and methods for analyzing selective samples.’

Heckman is in his 80s but is more vital and alive than most people who are a quarter his age—and unsurprisingly, he is gung ho on AI, which is helping him continue to do serious research despite his advanced age. He is a serious student of how humans actually live and his work on the benefits of intensive early interventions for at-risk kids is as powerful as it is misrepresented and misused. Going back years, he and his colleagues found that you really can help low-income kids become not just good students but capable, autonomous selves in ways that will pay off for their entire lives. The interventions tend to be expensive and they need to be tightly focused. His findings have been used to justify all sorts of broad-based, super-expensive, taxpayer-funded programs like universal pre-K, which comfort the comfortable and bust the budgets of whatever taxing jurisdiction funds them. Worse, as such programs become bigger and more universal, the actual kids who would benefit from them get lost in the crowd.

We talk about all that, as well as the fluidity of what counts as intelligence, the limits of economics as a framework for investigating how we actually live and process the world around us, and whether upward mobility in America has declined or ended (the answer is no in both instances). And because I’m always interested in the personal psychology of the people I interview, I ask him what it feels like to win a Nobel prize. His answer is very funny and warm. He also talks trash about Trump and Biden.

Here’s the Reason writeup followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud. Scroll down even further for word about a couple of great Reason events coming up in New York and Philadelphia (my second favorite U.S. city!).

Today’s guest, Nobel Prize winner James Heckman, is one of the world’s most influential—and misunderstood—economists. His research showing that intensive, early interventions can help low-income children close achievement gaps has been, he says, willfully misinterpreted as support for expensive and unworkable universal preschool programs that he calls “political ploys.”

Nick Gillespie caught up with Heckman at the Winds of Change conference in Buenos Aires, where they discussed whether income mobility has stagnated in America, how the economics profession has been captured by status seeking rather than serious intellectual endeavors, and why AI is helping him extend the depth and breadth of his research into his 80s. They revisit his controversial 1995 Reason review of The Bell Curve, by Richard J. Herrnstein and Charles Murray, and other attempts to quantify intelligence as a fixed thing, and his critiques of economists like Raj Chetty, who argue that when it comes to economic mobility, “ZIP code is destiny.” 0:00—The experience of winning a Nobel Prize 3:04—Neighborhood effects on human development 8:02—Education and parental involvement 18:28—Universal preschool 22:31—Family environments 28:40—The problem with the GED 36:13—Title VII and Affirmative Action 40:05—When is intervention harmful? 52:57—Economic mobility 59:07—Javier Milei 1:01:43—President Donald Trump’s economy

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment.

Share

Leave a comment

Here are two great upcoming Reason events, one in New York and one in Philadelphia: Come out October 13 to the world premiere of a new, feature-lenght Reason documentary, directed by Jim Epstein. Titled Escaping Venezuela, it chronicles the descent of that country into socialist authoritarianism through the story of Carlos Mora and his family. Click through for details, tickets, and the trailer.