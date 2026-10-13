There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, and it’s a fierce one that digs into J.D. Vance’s unwillingness to define socialism in a serious manner, the looming economy-wrecking iceberg that is entitlement spending, whether libertarians are too nihilistic about policy, and just how bad Aaron Sorkin’s new movie, The Social Reckoning, really is. Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Reem Ibrahim (in for a Columbus Day-ing Matt Welch), and I talk about all this and more.

Here’s the Reason writeup, following by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by reporter Reem Ibrahim to discuss Vice President J.D. Vance’s bizarre definition of socialism. They examine whether Vance genuinely believes what he’s saying or is attempting to redefine socialism to avoid acknowledging the Trump administration’s own big-government policies. Next, the panel discusses America’s growing $2 trillion deficit, the rising cost of Social Security and Medicare, and the generational divide between older Americans receiving government benefits and younger workers paying for them. The editors also examine youth protests in France, where students are demanding improvements to public schools despite the country’s already extensive government spending. They then discuss allegations that U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle offered political access in exchange for help paying off personal credit card debt and what the controversy reveals about government corruption. Finally, a listener asks about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plan to publicly broadcast an execution and whether turning capital punishment into a spectacle could encourage extremism. 0:00—Vance rebrands socialism. 08:48—Largest budget deficit ever 25:50—Youth protests in France 38:15—Listener question on public executions 46:25—Guilfoyle’s corruption scandal 56:20—Weekly cultural recommendations

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Come to Philadelphia for this great event in November!