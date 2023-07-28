The Compleat Nick Gillespie

The Compleat Nick Gillespie
The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie
Jean Twenge and Elizabeth Nolan Brown: What Do Millennials Want?
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Jean Twenge and Elizabeth Nolan Brown: What Do Millennials Want?

Nick Gillespie's avatar
Nick Gillespie
Jul 28, 2023
Elizabeth Nolan Brown and Jean Twenge in black and white in front of a green and orange background | Lex Villena, Reason

Today's episode is an audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern on Reason's YouTube channel.

A recent poll found that 44 percent of Millennials want to criminalize misgendering people, showcasing a censorial attitude that has been building among some young people for years. Many Millennials also feel left behind economically, especially compared to baby boomers and Gen Xers.

Can Millennials and boomers ever get along? Or are they creating a generational gap every bit as vast as the one between boomers and their parents? 

Today's guests are Reason Senior Editor Elizabeth Nolan Brown, who reported on the poll and writes about generational issues, and psychologist Jean Twenge, whose new book is Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents–and What They Mean for America's Future

We cover a lot of ground in this conversation, including the central role of technology in changing how we live and how we interact with people younger and older than us.

The post Jean Twenge and Elizabeth Nolan Brown: What Do Millennials Want? appeared first on Reason.com.

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