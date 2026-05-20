There’s a new Reason Interview up, with the Swedish historian of ideas Johan Norberg. A senior fellow at The Cato Institute and the author, most recently, of Peak Human: What We Can Learn from History’s Greatest Civilizations, Johan is an essential guide to cutting-edge classical-liberal and libertarian thinking. In previous works such as The Capitalist Manifesto, Open: The Story of Human Progress, and In Defense of Global Capitalism, he brings together an incomparable feeling for history and original analysis to embody what F.A. Hayek talked about in The Intellectuals and Socialism: ‘We must make the building of a free society once more an intellectual adventure, a deed of courage.’

In this freewheeling conversation, which was taped a few weeks ago in New York City, we talk about the end of Viktor Orban’s regime in Hungary—and why Donald Trump and J.D. Vance campaigned for the authoritarian. Orban, explains Norberg, was the ur-Trump, so it’s very interesting to think about why he eventually lost power after a decade-plus of doing everything he could to squelch his opposition. We also talk about how the rise of a global middle class isn’t really being discussed in the more-advanced economies of the world, and revisit old disagreements (Johan supported the Iraq invasion back in the day).

I can’t recommend Peak Human highly enough—it’s an excellent look at how very different societies reached their economic and cultural and political zeniths, and why they declined. We also discuss whether force and empire are somehow always responsible for golden ages.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest is Johan Norberg, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and the author of Peak Human: What We Can Learn From the Rise and Fall of Golden Ages. He talks with Nick Gillespie about the historical patterns behind flourishing civilizations, from the Roman Republic to modern America. Norberg argues that societies thrive when they remain open to trade, immigration, experimentation, and new ideas, but begin to decay when fear and nostalgia push them toward protectionism, centralization, and tribal politics. They also discuss the resurgence of populism in the United States and Europe, why tariffs and anti-globalization politics keep returning throughout history, and whether America is becoming more risk-averse and nativist. Norberg explains why he believes optimism and innovation can still win, explores the promise of artificial intelligence, and reflects on whether China is entering a new golden age or repeating the mistakes that led past civilizations into decline. 0:00—Why open societies thrive 3:07—The Roman Republic 10:05—America as a creedal nation 11:57—The rise of nativism 16:15—The dangers of nostalgia 20:31—What sparks renaissance? 26:40—Are older societies more risk averse? 28:33—Populism and Viktor Orbán’s defeat 32:04—Left-wing populism 34:10—Javier Milei 35:42—Tariffs and free trade 40:28—Is China in a golden age?

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I’m excited to announce that I’ll be part of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (theFIREorg) SOAPBOX conference this November in Philadelphia. Other participants include John McWhorter Greg Lukianoff Nadine Strossen, Jacob Mchangama Matt Taibbi and Heather Mac Donald.

Tickets are capped at 500, so if this sounds at all interesting to you, please sign up now.