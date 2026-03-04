This week’s Reason Interview will singe your eyebrows. That’s a good thing, I think (they mostly grow back).

It’s with Jonah Goldberg, the editor in chief of the increasingly libertarian-ish web publication The Dispatch. Before that, Jonah was a longtime fixture at National Review, where he launched their website and still-thriving group blog The Corner. He emerged into public view during the late Clinton years, wearing snazzy eyeglasses and bringing an unapologetic, pop-culture-inflected version of conservativism that really generated a lot of interest. As I recall, we got into a lot of online fights back when that was a thing (here’s a good example), especially after 9/11 and the differences between National Review conservatives and Reason libertarians became starker and starker. He also wrote a couple of bestselling books (Liberal Fascism, Suicide of the West), launched a couple of very popular podcasts (especially The Remnant), had a falling out with National Review (we discuss!), and then launched The Dispatch in late 2019/early 2020.

Fast forward a quarter century—after the War on Terror and what Reason called George W. Bush’s Disaster Socialism; Obamacare and endless stimulus spending that prolonged the financial crisis (itself mostly a predictable result of government interventions into markets); Trump 1.0 and COVID; the Biden interregnum; and now Trump 2.0, whose first year ranks with the worst of any president’s.

Jonah and I still disagree about many things, but there are more points of convergence, especially when it comes to the contemporary Republican Party, which doesn’t even pay lip service to ideals of limited government and economic freedom any more. Trump smashed all that for good, even as he reneged on his anti-war stances from 2016 and 2024. Never having been a partisan, my disappointment in the GOP isn’t personal. For Jonah, though, the long slide of the Republicans from at least talking a good game about being a conservative party, really hurts. To his credit—and those of his colleagues at The Dispatch, which launched about six years ago—he is not muffling his critiques. Here are a few of his barbs in our conversation:

‘The system doesn’t work when you have essentially a parliament of eunuchs in the form of Congress.’

‘The whorishness.’ That’s his answer to a question about what he dislikes most about J.D. Vance, who he says “exerts more effort defending people making 'how many Jews can fit in a Volkswagen ashtray jokes' than he does his own wife or anything else.”

‘All presidents have lied, but the scale of lying with Trump is different….Bullshit does not care what the truth is, and I think that that's sort of the essence of Donald Trump, going back to his days as a condo salesman. He just says whatever he has to say to get through the moment.’

‘I have no sense that the Republicans are my team in any way. And that's very, very liberating intellectually and journalistically.’

Our conversation is wide-ranging and entertaining, but also gets at a very serious point: What happens when Trump is gone, as he will be either sooner (as a lame-duck president after disastrous midterms) or later (when he leaves the White House in 2029)? The Democrats and the broadly defined left present a different hairball of problems, and we get into that a bit. But will the right, including that subset of libertarians who place themself in that part of the political spectrum, find a path back toward the sort of classical liberal values—limited government, individualism, economic freedom, tolerance—they once claimed as their own?

In my most hopeful moments, I feel like it’s getting a bit crowded in the center. Conservatives disgusted by the extremes of Trump and MAGA and worried about losing political power over the next few years are starting to remember why limited government and following established procedures are good things. So are liberals who are freaked out by progressives’ willingness to have the government be all things to all people (as New York’s Mayor Mamdani put it, ‘We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about’). A basically libertarian view—let’s have a government that we can afford, that keeps us safe, and provides a small but effective safety net while letting people get on with their lives—keeps looking better and better. Forty-five percent of Americans call themselves independent politically and the figures who speak to them, regardless of which party they belong to, will do well. Perhaps a classically liberal coalition of conservatives, liberals, and libertarians will be the future of our politics.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest on The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie is Jonah Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Dispatch, a publication that launched a half-dozen years ago and whose contributors include conservatives such as cofounder and former Weekly Standard editor Steve Hayes, libertarian-leaning Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, and liberal science writer and Blocked & Reported cohost Jesse Singal. A longtime fixture at National Review (where he launched the magazine’s website and created its popular staff blog The Corner), best-selling author, and podcast host (The Remnant, GLoP Culture), Goldberg and Gillespie discuss the Iran war, President Donald Trump’s second term, the rise of the populist right, and the prospects of a coalition consisting of centrist liberals, conservatives, and libertarians. “I have no sense that the Republicans are my team in any way. And that’s very, very liberating intellectually and journalistically,” says Goldberg. Long known for withering takes on the left—one of his books is titled Liberal Fascism—it’s the right wing that is currently piquing his anger. “All presidents have lied,” he says. “But the scale of lying with Trump is different….Bullshit does not care what the truth is, and I think that that’s sort of the essence of Donald Trump, going back to his days as a condo salesman. He just says whatever he has to say to get through the moment.” “I’m not a big fan of J.D. Vance, but eating giant bowls of feces handed to you by the president is the job of vice president,” he says, adding it’s the former Ohio senator’s “whorishness” that especially offends him. “It’s not so much that he agrees with Nick Fuentes or he loves everything that Tucker Carlson is doing, but he’ll be damned if he’ll tolerate excessive criticism or any attempt to silence or cancel these people. He exerts more effort defending people making ‘how many Jews can fit in a Volkswagen ashtray jokes’ than he does his own wife or anything else.” Goldberg predicts that when Trump leaves the national stage, the people around him in politics and the media will face a radically different world, one in which they will not be able to adapt. "Once the celebrity goes, you're left with a bunch of politicians, some of whom are really dumb or mean," who will "have to actually make arguments not based on bullying." He thinks "that's a great world for…mainstream conservative [and] mainstream libertarian stuff because those guys actually have good facts on their side." 0:00—Jonah Goldberg introduction 3:32—Congressional authorization for Iran war 11:34—MAGA and policy coherence 22:36—The political calculations of J.D. Vance 31:58—The postliberal right and power over principle 35:24—The evolution of Tucker Carlson 39:31—Religion in politics and Christian nationalism 52:49—The state of the Democratic Party 57:50—Generational attitudes toward institutions 1:08:36—Political realignments for 2026 and 2028 Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

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