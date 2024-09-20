I’m a bit rushed this week for two big, pretty good reasons: I’m getting MARRIED* next Saturday and I’m mere hours away from interviewing Richard Dawkins in Milwaukee (more on both, but later in the future…). [* married, I’m getting married! See how. very. rushed. I. am.]

So without further ado, let me share my latest Reason Interview podcast, with the great Kat Timpf, whose new book is I Used To Like You Until…:(How Binary Thinking Divides Us). In a totally insane election season, this just might be the most important book of the year. A sequel of sorts to 2023's You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together, it seeks to show how politics overwhelms common decency and basic logic.

Timpf, who co-hosts the super-popular Gutfeld! late-night show, explains to me why she tells some people she works in porn instead of at Fox News(!), what it's like being libertarian at a conservative network, and how she gets people to engage with each other rather than vilify one another. This podcast was taped in front of a live audience in New York City. For more information on Reason live events, go here.

Here’s the YouTube version:

And here are the Apple and Spotify links:

And here’s a list of topics, plus links to this episode’s sponsors. Do come out to the Reason Roundtable live taping in New York the night before election!

0:00- Introduction

0:58- Timpf's pregnancy and IVF

2:05- Timpf's new book: 'I Used To Like You Until…'

7:00- 'Hate as a shelter' & binary thinking

19:43- Being a First Amendment absolutist

22:00- Will motherhood change Timpf's views?

24:17- In defense of drag queens

30:12- Using vulnerability to combat binary thinking

33:00- Timpf's husband

36:38- Being a libertarian on Fox News

38:20- Timpf's upbringing

40:49- 2024 presidential election

44:15- Political 'simping' makes Timpf sick

