'Libertarianism is more like The Marlboro Man, populism is more like the lynch mob.'

Last Thursday, I recorded a great conversation with A.R. Hoffman and Rebecca Sugar for The New York Sun’s Sanity Interview podcast. This was before Trump bombed Iran, though we touch on his foreign policy a bit. It is a very good conversation that covers the waterfront, including immigration, tariffs, AI, pessimism among Gen Z, and more.

Here’s their writeup, followed by links to the Sun’s main page, Spotify, Apple, and YouTube versions. Let me know what you think.

In this episode we had a wide ranging conversation with the editor at large of Reason and the host of the Reason Interview podcast, Nick Gillespie. We debated immigration, tariffs, AI, whether the world is getting better or worse, Gen Z pessimism, government censorship, and possibilities for the 2028 election.

Here’s the Sun’s main show page.

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