Live from the Cellar with Noam Dworman, Eli Lake, and Nick Gillespie

I’m excited and honored to share this weird and wonderful podcast I recorded a few weeks back with The Free Press’ Eli Lake and The Comedy Cellar’s Noam Dworman, in which we talk about songs that mean something special or unique to us. I won’t give too much away other than to note that a) I know nothing technical about music, b) I care as much about a song’s lyrics and I do its melody, and c) I discuss The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald at one point, as it was the first single I ever remember buying. It was on the radio constantly in 1976 and I thought it was one of the greatest works of poetry I’d ever heard in my dozen or so years on the planet. There were no widely available lyric sheets around and I spent hours playing it over and over again, trying to figure out the exact words to it all.

Here is how Live From the Cellar writes things up:

In this very special episode of Live From the Cellar, Noam, Eli Lake and Nick Gillespie talk and argue about some music they love. This was Eli's idea to try to do a podcast version of the old Downbeat magazine blindfold test, where musicians talk about songs the editors would play for them. This is a little different, but give it a try.

Noam and Eli have great musical taste and deep expertise when it comes to discussing what makes for great songs. The discussion of Nature Boy, an incredible song with a strange backstory, is fantastic, as in Noam’s story about playing with Tracy Chapman back in his college days. I hope you enjoy listening to this half as much as I did recording it.

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