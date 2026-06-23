There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with my British colleague Reem Ibrahim sitting in for Katherine Mangu-Ward. Reem, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and I mix it up over good news and bad. Perhaps most interesting: Will candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the group that brought Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani to power, prevail in various New York primaries happening today? And if they do, does that mean the Democratic Party is lurching leftward?

In the cultural recommendations section of the show, I discuss Aaron Brown’s excellent new book Wrong Number: How to Extract Truth From a Blizzard of Quantitative Disinformation, which is inspired by a series of Reason videos he’s made over the past few years. I’ll be running an interview with Aaron in a week or so and I can’t recommend his book highly enough—it’s a great primer in how to read the news, especially when it’s tied to ‘breakthrough’ studies pushed by university media offices, critically. The most recent of Aaron’s videos for Reason takes issue with the way certain climate-change charts are construed to maximize panic (Aaron is in no way a ‘denialist,’ fwiw, but he gets bugged by bad-faith arguments). It occasioned a response from uber-popular YouTube Hank Green, who titled his answer video ‘A Masterclass in Manipulation.’ To close things out, Aaron wrote a wonderful piece called ‘Is Reason‘s Video on Climate Change Alarmism a ‘Masterclass in Manipulation’? You get three guesses as to the answer of that titular question.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud embeds.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by reporter Reem Ibrahim to discuss the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and what it reveals about the United Kingdom’s economic stagnation. The panel examines the legacy of Brexit, the rise of the self-described “business-friendly socialist” Andy Burnham, and whether the U.K.’s growing embrace of big government policies offers a warning for the United States. Next, the editors discuss the growing influence of Democratic Socialists in major American cities, including New York, Washington, and Los Angeles. They then examine Trump’s negotiations with Iran and debate whether the administration’s deal represents a diplomatic success or a strategic retreat. The panel also discusses Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decision to abandon plans for new migrant detention centers and what it reveals about the future of immigration enforcement. Finally, a listener asks whether Cuba’s latest market reforms signal a genuine shift away from socialism or just another false start. 0:00—Starmer resigns 14:05—Democratic Socialists of America ascendant in blue cities 31:29—Iran negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz 39:12—Listener question on Cuba 45:09—ICE to sell off warehouses 55:03—Weekly cultural recommendations

Please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment!

Share

Leave a comment

I’m excited be part of Reason Foundation’s Winds of Change: Advancing Liberty in Argentina and the Americas conference in Buenos Aires from August 31 to September 3. For more details and pricing, go here.