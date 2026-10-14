Like millions of Americans, I watched billionaire Mark Cuban for years on Shark Tank, which may be the single-greatest advertisement for entrepreneurship and free enterprise ever created.

He’s also my guest on the latest Reason Interview. We talk about his Cost Plus Drugs venture, which offers pharmaceuticals at deep discounts, why health care and insurance is so inscrutable, his decision to endorse James Talarico in the Texas race for U.S. Senate despite not giving any money to politicians, whether he’s concerned about Gen Z’s embrace of socialism, and how his hard-core Democratic mother turned him onto Ayn Rand. It’s an interesting, substantive, and wide-ranging conversation.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest is Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and former Shark Tank star who is now on a mission to reform the American healthcare system. Through his companies, Cost Plus Drugs and Cost Plus Wellness, Cuban is trying to make healthcare more affordable by cutting out middlemen and making pricing more transparent. But he argues that fixing America’s healthcare system will require breaking up massive conglomerates that wield enormous power over pricing and competition, often at the expense of patients. Nick Gillespie talks with Cuban about why he supports bipartisan legislation from Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley to break up Big Medicine. Cuban explains how artificial intelligence can expose hidden costs in health insurance contracts and transform the way doctors diagnose and treat patients. They also discuss Cuban’s support for Texas Democrat James Talarico and his belief that political parties have outlived their usefulness. The billionaire entrepreneur makes the case for restricting social media algorithms for children under 16 and discusses why he isn’t particularly worried about socialism’s growing popularity among young people. Finally, Cuban reflects on how Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead shaped his understanding of capitalism and why he believes helping others is part of being a successful entrepreneur. 0:00—James Talarico and the Break Up Big Medicine Act 4:13—Healthcare conglomerates and “contractual terrorism” 15:39—Drug pricing and pharmacy benefit managers 26:58—How AI will transform healthcare 33:04—The Trump administration’s policy reforms 34:22—How does Cost Plus Drugs work? 43:08—The backlash against billionaires 47:52—Political parties and Texas governance 51:50—The rise of support for socialism among Gen Z 55:11—Would Cuban back a social media ban for minors? 55:50—The influence of Ayn Rand Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Engineer: Ian Keyser

There’s a full transcript at Reason, too.

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