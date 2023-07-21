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The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie
Matt Ridley: Why Did Anthony Fauci et al. Suppress the Lab Leak Theory?
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Matt Ridley: Why Did Anthony Fauci et al. Suppress the Lab Leak Theory?

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Nick Gillespie
Jul 21, 2023
Matt Ridley | Nathalie Walker

This is the audio version of The Reason Livestreamwhich takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

A recent House of Representatives committee report entitled "The Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up" exposes how Anthony Fauci and other leading government officials pressured researchers and the media into dismissing the COVID lab leak theory.

Acclaimed science writer Matt Ridley, co-author with Alina Chan of Viral: The Search for Origin of Covid-19, explains how the interference played out and why it matters to the future of medicine, politics, and an open society.

The post Matt Ridley: Why Did Anthony Fauci et al. Suppress the Lab Leak Theory? appeared first on Reason.com.

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