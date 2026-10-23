I was excited to talk with Ted Brown, who is running for the Senate seat in Texas on the Libertarian Party line. He’s run for statewide office before and covered the spread, something he might do again as the race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico remains ‘deadlocked’ and likely to be a nail biter. Brown pulled around 267,000 votes (2.36 percent) in the 2024 Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred, and there’s reason to believe he might pick up a healthy chunk of disgruntled Republican voters put off by Attorney General Paxton’s checkered past and independents worried about Talarico’s progressive agenda.

Here’s the Reason Magazine writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions. Happy also to report that a podcast I hosted for Open to Debate about generational divides over wealth snagged a Signal Award in the ‘best conversation starter’ category. Click on the image to listen or watch.

Today’s guest is Ted Brown, the Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas. Brown is facing off against Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico in a closely contested race. Brown received more than 267,000 votes in his 2024 Senate campaign and is now challenging both major parties on their commitment to individual liberty. He argues that Republicans have abandoned limited government while Democrats increasingly embrace economic policies that undermine the free market. Nick Gillespie talks with Brown about Paxton’s corruption scandals, Talarico’s hostility toward billionaires, and why Texas ranks poorly on personal freedom despite its business-friendly reputation. Brown makes the case for returning to an Ellis Island–style immigration system, cutting federal spending to confront the $40 trillion national debt, and ending America’s military involvement in the Middle East. They also discuss abortion rights, government surveillance, online age-verification laws, and how regulations drive up the cost of healthcare. Brown explains what it will take to rebuild the Libertarian Party and why he believes a senator could accomplish more by stopping bad legislation than by passing new laws. 0:00—Freedom in Texas 4:01—Paxton’s corruption 6:21—Talarico’s platform 8:53—Texas governance 10:33—Ellis Island–style immigration 13:58—Abolishing the federal income tax 15:29—Entitlement reforms and defense spending 18:19—Abortion 21:21—Transgender healthcare 22:24—Age-verification laws 25:05—Healthcare and property insurance 31:22—Who is Brown appealing to? 33:27—The Libertarian Party 36:08—Brown’s pitch to undecided voters 39:06—Threats to individual liberty

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Come to Philadelphia for this great event in November!

Set in the heart of historic Philadelphia, this special evening will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a celebration of the ideals that have shaped the American experiment in individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.

Individual tickets and event sponsorships for the evening are available below. For student discounts and any other information about this event contact Director of Events Deirdre Schumacher at deirdre.schumacher@reason.org.

Tickets and program details here.