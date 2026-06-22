Last week, The Freeman’s Sam Fakahany published the first of two parts of a long interview we did about my journalistic career and personal and professional background. I’m happy to republish a big chunk of it here with the hope that you will read the whole thing over at its original source. It’s a long and meandering conversation, not unlike my life thus far—even though I showed up at Reason in 1993 and have stayed there in terms of work. This is my 32nd year at Reason, which surprises the hell out of me. How did that sort of stability happen, especially in a field as disrupted and decaying as journalism?

As some of you may know, when I joined Reason, I was pursuing a Ph.D. in American literature at what was then called SUNY-Buffalo (it now goes by University at Buffalo), and was married to Katharine Gillespie (now a full professor at Chapman University’s Smith Institute for Political Economy and Philosophy). Our first child was on the way and I applied for and got a job as an assistant editor at Reason, the one magazine I’d consistently subscribed to since my high-school years. We arrived in Los Angeles in October 1993, a month before our son was born (and within days of our insurance kicking in).

In the intervening years, I moved around the country and lived in Huntsville, Texas (home to Sam Houston State University; Oxford Ohio (Miami University), and Washington, D.C. (Katharine has a post at American University). We separated in 2005 and moved back separately to Oxford. In 2018, I moved to New York City, where I had been born in 1963, and married science communicator and comedy writer Sarah Rose Siskind in 2024. Through it all, I have always worked at Reason in various capacities, including editor in chief of the print mag (2000-2008), the website (2000-2018), and our video platform, Reason TV (2008-2018). And now as an editor at large.

So here’s the first big chunk of the interview at The Freeman. Read the full thing there and subscribe to that Substack—it’s a great daily read. One final bit: Sam Fakahany’s opening reminds that, if memory serves, I used a similar construction in various short bios for years, usually some variation of the following, a nod to my pre-grad-school days working as a music-and-teen-mag editor in the mid-to-late 1980s: Nick Gillespie might be the only journalist alive who has interviewed Ozzy Osbourne and Milton Friedman…

Nick Gillespie’s Long, Strange Trip In Conversation with Reason’s Editor-At-Large, Part I The Freeman and Sam Fakahany Jun 20, 2026 Nick Gillespie might be the only person alive who has interviewed both Nick Cave and Neil Gorsuch; certainly, he’s the only person we know who’s served as both a FEEcon speaker and the voice of Alyssa Milano. Reason’s Editor-At-Large sat down with us to talk generational change, creative destruction, and his path from nonconformist academic to elder statesman of the liberty movement.

FREEMAN: One thing I’ve been thinking about is that we at FEE are inheritors of a radical tradition. We just celebrated our 80th, and I don’t think the liberty movement realizes—or, rather, I think we sometimes forget—that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. I’ve been rereading Radicals for Capitalism, and the late Brian Doherty spoke a lot about how libertarians always had this “bad-boy image,” that we reveled in our ideas being seen as wacko. But I’m not sure that’s true in the 2020s. When people say there’s no market for libertarianism, I think it’s because the big ideas—the ones Reason covered over the years, the ones FEE was founded to propagate—are now fully embedded in the mainstream. GILLESPIE: When did FEE start? FREEMAN: FEE started in 1946. GILLESPIE: You know, I think you’re right. Many of the basic libertarian principles that seemed to be insane and outlandish, especially when FEE started, are now completely accepted and taken for granted, or taken as the background and the starting point for conversation. And what’s interesting is that this tends to be more on the economic side than on the cultural side. We can talk about the cultural side in a minute, but you know, the early FEE pamphlets that made a splash featured arguments by people like Milton Friedman and George Stigler against rent control… The idea that in the late ’40s someone would be saying things like, “Well, rent control actually causes more problems than it solves. You can let markets decide not just what rental prices should be, but what the volume of housing should be…” Go back and look at people who are identifiably libertarian in the modern sense, Hayek and Mises in particular, and you’ll see that they were arguing for the basic idea that the market will produce a ton of stuff and bring, you know, sugar and salt and milk and eggs and butter to supermarket shelves, and in constantly better and more interesting and more varied ways. Nobody argues against that anymore. Even China has state capitalism; they don’t have state socialism anymore. And whatever else you can say about Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists, they generally agree that markets and free enterprise deliver a lot of goods. [What they argue] is that the distribution of this unbelievable bounty isn’t done properly. But that’s a fundamentally different argument from what proto-libertarians were encountering 100 years ago, or even 50 or 60 years ago. At the end of the ’90s, there was an economic show on PBS called The Commanding Heights, and it basically said that the 20th century was a battle between the ideas of Keynes and Hayek; they represented, respectively, a completely planned, heavily regulated economy, and more of a free market economy. I can still remember, I was watching this—I was living in Ohio at the time, I was on an exercise bike, and I literally fell off the bike when I heard the narrator say, “This was the battle of ideas in the 20th century, and Hayek won.” I was like, Wow, that’s pretty impressive. FREEMAN: [Laughs] You fell off the bike? GILLESPIE: Yeah, because it was like, holy cow! So in that sense, I think that the radical idea that free people mostly left to their own devices with minimal oversight and with certain types of structures put in place are going to make a rich and prosperous society… that argument has been largely won. FREEMAN: I agree. But regarding Democratic Socialists like Mamdani, and the battle of ideas between Keynes and Hayek: I recently had a friendly debate with one of our contributors about why my generation—I’m a Millennial—and Generation Z are deconverting from liberty. It’s startling because I was in college in 2014, and I remember this spate of articles titled things like, “Why Libertarianism is In Vogue” or “No, Millennials Are Not All Libertarians,” or “How Millennials Finally Crushed the Duopoly.” Revisiting those articles has been a trip. I think what has happened is, as we’ve become more atomized, the idea of living a hyperindividualized life has become less appealing. Back in 2008, you and Matt Welch said that the Internet, among other things, would lead to the biggest explosion of individual liberty and personal freedom ever. But now we’re paralyzed by the dizzying number of choices. And suddenly we don’t trust spontaneous order anymore; we want intelligent planning. We’re afraid of markets precisely because we can’t control their outcomes. That’s why Millennials like Mamdani do agree that markets work, but only in a limited sense. GILLESPIE: Yeah, and just to dilate for a second more on markets and then this broader question of “Whatever happened to the libertarian moment?”— FREEMAN: Yes. GILLESPIE: —which is something that I get asked quite a bit for very good reasons. But you know, even Bhaskar Sunkara, who was the founder of Jacobin and is now the president of The Nation, one of the oldest magazines in America… even he believes, and he’s said as much in debates I’ve had with him, that markets do well at creating a lot of stuff. But then the question becomes “How do you distribute it?” And that’s part of the issue that’s at play now. People are increasingly taking the idea that there will always be a lot of prosperity and a lot of wealth, no matter what. So then the only issue in front of us is how to distribute it fairly and justly. And I think, you know, to your point: this is part of the issue that we’re living with now. Joseph Schumpeter wrote a great book called Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy, where he promulgated the idea of creative destruction. There are a couple of things in [the book] that are important. First, it was a kind of loving critique of Marx. Marx said that capitalism destroys itself because all of the benefits accrue to the capitalists, or what we would now call something like the “one percent.” And then the proletariat, or all of the people who are dispossessed of or alienated from their labor, will finally shake off their false consciousness, and they’ll start a revolt to get what is theirs. Schumpeter said, “This is just stupid and empirically wrong.” Because, he said, what has happened under capitalism, starting with the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century, and certainly in the 19th century in Europe and especially America, is [the opposite]. The single achievement of free enterprise is that it produces more stuff that is in reach of the factory of the people in the factories who are producing it. But then, Schumpeter said he disagreed with Marx on the reason, but he did say capitalism destroys itself. Because it throws off so much wealth that people take that wealth production for granted. They clamp down on the entrepreneurship, the risk-taking, the constant innovation that’s required in order to keep an economy fresh and new and responding to changing demands. Capitalism, then, creates a cadre of intellectuals and cultural observers and politicians who become rent-seekers who take that wealth production for granted, then denounce the system, the very system that gives them more time to think about higher things. I think Schumpeter is the prophet of the current moment… And this is where the libertarian movement has, I wouldn’t quite say punted, but it hasn’t spent enough time dealing with the implications of this. Not “How does a poor society get rich?” but instead “How does a rich society stay vibrant?”

Nick Cave and Nick Gillespie.

GILLESPIE: I started at Reason in 1993. Reason was founded in 1968, and I had been reading it since the late ’70s or early ’80s. When I joined, I went to the main headquarters—which were and still are technically in LA, although we have a big office in DC, and I live in New York. We’re all scattered around. FREEMAN: Right.

At the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum at Citi Field.

Outside of Electric Lady Studios.

Peter Suderman and Nick at The Reason Roundtable, 2024.

GILLESPIE: Which is also great. But [at the headquarters], I was able to read old issues of Reason. And what was fascinating, in our first several years, there was lots of talk of psychology, as in: What is the psychology of freedom? What kinds of people do well in a world where you have lots of choices, lots of decision rights in how you live your life? And I think that’s something the libertarian movement would do well to pay more attention to. How do we make people more robust, more resilient, and more excited about creative destruction? Not just in the economic sphere, but in the cultural sphere of our lives? Because when you live in a productive, rich society with lots of opportunities, you’ll have the ability to live ten lifetimes in that. And it takes lots of energy to figure out what your purpose is, how you’re going to achieve, how you’re going to risk yourself, how you’re going to test yourself, how you’re going to build a community that lasts for a long time—but then you’ll inevitably move on to something else. […] How do you live in a world where change is the only constant? It’s exciting, but it’s also incredibly exhausting. FREEMAN: I think you’re right. That [enthusiasm] is something we’ve lost. When I read about our founders and early contributors—they strongly believed not just in the psychology of freedom, but in a distinct… When Leonard Read was around, he called libertarianism the “freedom philosophy.” He never referred to it as an ideology. Even though he primarily spoke about economics, he also spoke about what he saw as a special American chemistry, and how to keep that alive. And I think that’s one thing we should grapple with more. GILLESPIE: These are obviously broad overgeneralizations, but one of the things I think Millennials and Zoomers still believe is that the system is going to come and fix it for them, instead of saying, “Fuck it, we’re not getting what we want out of this society, so we’re going to go outside the city limits and build on the frontier.” These are obviously broad overgeneralizations, but one of the things I think Millennials and Zoomers still believe is that the system is going to come and fix it for them, instead of saying, “Fuck it, we’re not getting what we want out of this society, so we’re going to go outside the city limits and build on the frontier.” I think about this a lot. I graduated undergrad in 1985. I was born in the second-to-last year of the Baby Boom. A friend of mine who I went to college with was a high school teacher for, I don’t know, like 30 to 35 years before he retired. And he said he used to teach his students Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, which is a novel about World War II that was published in the early ’60s. People of the World War II generation read it and loved it, but it was really a manual, a Bible for the ’60s counterculture, because it’s about a sane person in an insane system that doesn’t care about the individual. And that’s how Boomers and Gen Xers always saw themselves: trapped in a system that would not respond to them. He told me that, for a long time, his students would say, “You know, this is really interesting, and I can see why Captain Yossarian”—he’s the main character—“is insane.” But by the time he stopped teaching, which would have been sometime in the aughts or early 2010s, the students would say, “I don’t understand why Yossarian doesn’t just go to the HR department or to the people in charge and say, ‘This isn’t working for me. Will you change it?’” That sums up, in a profound way, where I think younger America is. By younger America, I’m basically saying anyone under 40. They haven’t fully gotten the message that the status quo, the system that’s in place, doesn’t care about individuals in the system; it cares about perpetuating itself. And it might not—it’s not even conscious. But if you want change, if you want things to be different, you have to do it yourself. And for all the Boomer clichés and Gen X excesses, that’s one thing both generations learned. They created the world they wanted to live in. I think Millennials and Zoomers haven’t quite gotten the memo yet. But, weirdly, we’re at a time of historically low trust and confidence in institutions—including the government, but also including organized religion and the private sector. We’re at a historic low for this, yet younger people seem to be the ones saying, “No, I want this system nobody believes in anymore to make everything right for me.” And that’s problematic because the policies that proceed from that presumption will end up undercutting all kinds of economic vitality and cultural dynamism we need in order to make a better, richer, fairer society….

Read the full article at The Freeman. And look for Part 2 to be published this Thursday, June 25.

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