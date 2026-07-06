Burning Man 2023

A few weeks back, I posted the first part of a long and detailed interview of me by Sam Fakahany of the The Freeman. I’m extremely happy to post a long chunk of the second (and final) part below. Go here to read it at The Freeman—and subscribe to that publication, which is filled with genuinely interesting stuff.

Nick Gillespie is a man of contradictions. A proponent of creative destruction, he’s worn the same leather jacket for 28 years and worked at the same magazine for over 30. In Part II of our conversation, Reason’s Editor-At-Large reflects on the late Brian Doherty, growing up in the 1970s, and the unexpected ways technology has changed our lives.

See Part I of our conversation here.

FREEMAN: To loop it back to Brian Doherty: you now work with one of my former colleagues, Meagan O’Rourke. And she and I have spoken a bit about how [Doherty] spent his life highlighting these subcultures and communities and social movements that weren’t top-down from the government. Because he knew that culture was created on the margins. And I wonder, what do you think? Do you think that liberty-minded people should be highlighting those more? Do you think that’s something we’re called to do, in order to help people see creative destruction in action?

GILLESPIE: Yes, yeah. I absolutely think that. And not to fetish marginalization or exotic cultures and things like that, but you know, Brian was involved with a group called the Cacophony Society,1 which in various ways gave rise to the Burning Man movement.

Burning Man is a very Boomer thing. It’s the end of the line of a certain kind of Boomer culture that’s based on a love of just, you know, having good leisure time, but also technology and [letting loose]. There are versions of that happening among younger people, among others, but I think that the libertarian movement would benefit from talking more to people who… [embody] a sort of lived freedom. Not, you know, “What we really need to be free are marginal tax rates capped at 35 percent,” or something like that. Of course, tax policy is important, business regulation is very important, civil liberties and civil rights are incredibly important. But also, who are the people out there building a society that is a model of, a demonstration of individualism? We should be talking to people all the time about that. Because if politics is downstream from culture, culture is downstream from beliefs that are often unarticulated.

Nick and wife Sarah at Burning Man, where they got engaged.

It’s the [mad] ones, the people Jack Kerouac talked about. And Jack Kerouac was, actually, kind of a National Review conservative. He was the king of the beats. He was this crazy outlier in American culture that helped break down the mainstream starting in the 1950s, but he gave his last big interview2 to National Review before he died very young from drinking too much—which is, you know, horrible. But the people like that, who are creating new worlds and ways of being, it’s very important to be in conversation with those people. They don’t have an economics. They haven’t read Ayn Rand, or Milton Friedman, or Friedrich Hayek, or anything like that. And, you know, we can always talk to them about those things, but it’s more important that we look at how individuals are taking whatever freedom, whatever choices they have in front of them, and making something interesting. That’s what life is for. And if we restrict our conversations to “Can you get a load of what Mamdani is doing?” or “Look at what the Democratic Socialists of America are pushing!” we’re going to lose the culture war, and we’re going to lose the political war.

FREEMAN: Yeah, about that. Something I feel is underrated, that I noticed with friends who supported Mamdani—so, the New York Times ran an article about how Mamdani’s campaign, more than anything, was a subculture and a community in itself. It got young people—many of whom had been housebound since COVID—out of the house, socializing with strangers, for the first time in five years. The campaign events ceased to be about Mamdani after a while; by the end of the campaign, it was just a bunch of like-minded people who thought they were building something. And it made me wonder: so, in your articles about the “libertarian moment,” you talk a bit about dating apps, Facebook, and MySpace, and how [these platforms] might be the peak of how we socially organize. I want to know what you think of those predictions now. Do you think, 10 and 15 years on respectively, that the Internet has changed how we organize as a society for the better?

GILLESPIE: I think in “The Libertarian Moment” article, the first one, that was written in 2008 in Reason, which I co-authored with Matt Welch3—and then we published a book called The Declaration of Independents in 2011, that expanded on all of this—

FREEMAN: It’s on my shelf!

GILLESPIE: I think we even mentioned Meetup, which is still around but isn’t as big of a presence. And of course, MySpace was once vastly bigger than Facebook. One of the things I’ve charted in my career was the rise of the Internet, or cyberspace, whatever we want to call it, as a supplement to “meatspace,” or real life. And what’s good about it is that it’s allowed different types of people to connect who wouldn’t have been able to in the past. It reduced the friction, you know, the barriers of entry. I’ve been online since the late ’80s, which was pretty early. I was involved in bulletin boards and Usenet groups, and it felt unbelievable to find people who were interested in the same rock bands you liked. Or the TV shows where, you might have had one or two friends who knew what you were talking about or gave a shit. Then, suddenly, you could connect with people all over the world, and go deep on stuff, and glean new information.

One of the interesting things about technology is that it isn’t forced on us. The technologies—and I think this goes for AI—that proliferate and become part of our lives do so because they benefit us on balance.

You know, it’s hilarious when you see Boomers talking about how social media is digital heroin and needs to be banned. They’re forgetting that they, particularly the first half of the Baby Boom growing up in the ’50s, were the first TV-native generation. Gosh, think of the number of screeds written about how television was destroying everything good and sacred in American life, how it was the end of literacy, how it was making bright children mentally retarded. It’s ironic that people who grew up sucking on the glass tit, as the TV was called, are now turning around, looking at social media, and thinking, “Yeah, we’ve really got to clamp down on this.”

FREEMAN: What do you mean?

GILLESPIE: It’s the wrong way of thinking about it! Social media is popular because people overwhelmingly—not one hundred percent, but overwhelmingly—use it because they like it. It allows them to have relationships and communities that were not possible in the meatspace world, and that’s a good thing. And we should be mindful of that.

Having said that, when you look at the experience of younger people, particularly during COVID… My middle son was at college in California during the pandemic, and he lost basically two years of his undergraduate experience to various kinds of completely arbitrary and ultimately pointless lockdowns. So, yes: all of these technologies have tradeoffs, but it would be helpful for people to realize you don’t need to evacuate meatspace completely for something in the cloud, something in the ether.

FREEMAN: I think you’re right; we have to see these platforms as tools to build something in meatspace. You were talking about technology and AI, how this new tech isn’t forced on us. I somewhat disagree. On one hand, these tools have brought incredible freedom. On the other hand, I worry about surveillance. When I was becoming politically conscious, that was my top issue. But back then, people were worried about government surveillance; now, they’re concerned about a different form of unchecked surveillance. With that in mind, what would you say to people who are dooming about AI?

GILLESPIE: So, well, a couple things about that. For much of the 21st century, but certainly over the past 15 years or so, we’ve been going through a tech panic—which, I think, is actually the name of a book my colleague Robby Soave wrote a few years ago. And there are good reasons for that: partially because when you look at the Big Tech founders, or the Big Tech companies… You know Palantir, the data-mining company? Alex Karp, its PhD-wielding co-founder, came out with a manifesto4 on Twitter recently. And within it, he proposed national service, if not conscription, as well as collaborating with the government, among other things.

These are genuine causes for concern, because the architects and the salesmen of these tools of mass surveillance, both willing and unwilling, are working closer and closer with the government. There was that moment during Trump’s second inaugural: they moved everything indoors because it was so cold out. And I—you know, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I don’t think it was too cold. I think Trump wanted to squeeze that core audience into a small room. So that Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook from Apple, and the other [airquotes] “tech overlords” who showed up would have to sit next to each other in shitty little chairs while he bloviated on.

That was an important moment because as libertarians—and this is an area where we can work together with people on the left, as well as certain types of economic conservatives—when you see titans of industry and the President and Congress all hanging out in a small room together, you know something is going wrong, that they’re conspiring against the rest of us. And we should be worried about that sort of thing. Having said that, when you talk about mass surveillance, there are things we should be doing. One is being aware of our data privacy rights. We need to change the laws, so that we have more control over our digital footprint, while being more thoughtful about how we act [online].

But another thing to understand is that surveillance and privacy are genuinely fluid concepts. For example, in the early part of the 20th century, telephone calls, a relatively new form of technology, went from an example of a conversation where there was no expectation of privacy—the police could listen in on your calls—to a Supreme Court ruling that said: “Law enforcement needs a warrant to wiretap and intercept your conversations.”

So, you know, these concepts are fluid. What remains important is the principle that you should be as free to live your life the way that you want to, without worrying about the government—or others—being able to use that against you. So updating and translating that principle into contemporary parlance: it’s not easy, but that’s the essential task, instead of saying, “Okay, we’ve got to stop all forms of technology that would be able to track our digital footprints,” or something like that.

With my late Reason colleague, Brian Doherty

FREEMAN: Right. There was something else I was going to ask you about. You may have covered it, actually.

GILLESPIE: Oh, well, you know, with AI, when new technologies start to emerge…

You know, the Internet had been kicking around for years before it became a mass medium in the ’90s. If it had remained a technology reserved for research universities and the Defense Department, it never would have become a mass phenomenon. And we’re going through something like that with AI. AI has some negative potential, but you have to realize that these technologies are always oversold. And then they provoke backlashes, and they provoke moments such as the early bigwigs in AI willingly talking to the government about regulation. In their minds, the AI companies should discuss workable regulations, because they want to create regulations that will lock the market in as it is right now, where they, the AI companies, are doing well.

You know, Facebook is an interesting example of this. Facebook is a late-stage—I mean, all of these terms are kind of fake—but it’s a product of a ladder of a development of the Internet: it’s a walled garden.

FREEMAN: Oh, yes. Cory Doctorow wrote about this.

GILLESPIE: The whole point of Facebook is that they want you to go not to the Internet, but to Facebook, and then stay in Facebook, and think of it as a mall. They want you to stay in Facebook and patronize the mall and you know, get your food in the food court on Facebook versus going to the actual Internet. There are reasons and efficiencies for that, and it’s why Facebook became the most popular social media platform on the planet. But in 2018, at a certain point, [Mark Zuckerberg] was called to testify before Congress. And he said, “Yeah, I think it’s time to regulate the Internet and regulate social media, and I’ll help you. But you do realize that means there won’t be another Facebook.”

And Congress, at the time, was like, “Yeah, yeah, we know. We need to do something about this technology.” So this is a recurring motif that happens. It happened with the railroads, it happened with various other types of companies. This is something where a libertarian approach—a kind of public choice economics, what James Buchanan called “politics without romance”—this is something we are particularly good at understanding and advancing: the idea that regulation doesn’t save us from corporate power, but often tries to set it in concrete. The more we realize that, the better off we are. And I think that’s an area where we can make common cause with people on the left, who seem to be worried about that.

FREEMAN: How do you think we’d be able to do that?

GILLESPIE: I think by pointing out that if you’re worried about monopoly power, about one major provider doing everything because they don’t have to respond to individual needs or changing demands—if you believe that, then what happens when the government is the provider? When you look at something like K–12 schooling, where boards of education at either the state and local level get to dictate so much, so many people’s individual needs get left out. That’s a problem, and the way to fix it is competition. Or, when you look at auto manufacturing in America—you know, this is something I witnessed growing up in the ’70s, which was a fantastic decade to grow up in for libertarian reasons, which I think are important and widely understood within the movement and worth recovering.

FREEMAN: Can you elaborate on that?

GILLESPIE: Okay. So yeah, if you talk to most people, and if you talk to—I’m like, an old man in the libertarian movement now.

FREEMAN: That’s why you’re here!

GILLESPIE: Anyway, if you talk to people around my age or older, and you mention the ’70s, they’ll be like, “It was the worst decade ever.” Geopolitically, it really seemed as if the US was going to lose the Cold War. And all of these titans of American manufacturing, [established] around World War II or even before that, they were being revealed to just suck. Bell Telephone, which was a state monopoly, was ridiculous. You know, on Laugh-In—do you know what that is?

FREEMAN: [Laughs] You’re showing your age.

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GILLESPIE: It was a standard joke, you know, the phone company’s terrible, terrible service. But also, places like General Motors, the cars were terrible. Ford was creating cars like the Pinto that would explode under minor accident conditions. You realized that these companies were dead. The economy seemed to be in freefall, because we couldn’t control inflation or unemployment—it just seemed like a hash. A lot of that is true. But it’s also true by the same token—Tom Wolfe, the writer, in his essay “The ‘Me’ Decade,” talked about how cheap imports [became commonplace] for a variety of reasons. And suddenly everyone could dress the way they wanted. Working-class people started dressing like Edwardian dandies; it was very confusing. Culturally, all of the big liberationist movements started to happen: gay rights, the flowering of black culture. The ’70s became this moment where everybody felt entitled to live the way they wanted, as individuals.

And there was a lot of wreckage in that: divorce rates went up, drug use became much more common. Now most of that was very responsible and powerful and good, but there were obviously casualties [and such] as well. But to grow up in the ’70s was to recognize that deregulating cultural life was vastly important.

By the end of the decade, most interstate trucking had been deregulated, airline ticketing had been deregulated. It was a point where top-down control was shown unable to deliver what it promised, so people thought, “Okay, you know what, I’m looking for something else.”

The personal computer was birthed in the 1970s. Apple and Microsoft started in the 1970s. There was this interest in dispersing and decentralizing, as well as a de-emphasis on politics, which I also think is good.

FREEMAN: How did that affect you growing up in New Jersey, in the ’70s?

GILLESPIE: Well, I think, what I learned was, you know, again: destroy all gods. Kill all idols. Because they aren’t going to be there for you, you’re on your own. But also, to enjoy yourself. There’s an energy that came out of the ’70s that’s typically talked about in terms of the punk movement—which included music, but it was more than that. It was also fashion and literature. It became cheaper to create your own press. This idea of creating an alternative culture that reflects who you are and what you want and the community you’re seeking—I think that’s hugely important.

In many ways, the ’70s gets a bad rap. Everybody shits on the ’70s. But libertarians, in particular, can learn a lot from looking at the ’70s.

FREEMAN: I have Boomer parents, you know, and I was born in the ’90s. In my experience, people always praise the ’70s. Because they’re not referring to the economic or geopolitical messes. They always refer to the spirit of the age, which—they always talk about it as a time, not just when you were able to live the life you wanted, but also when you were encouraged to create your own identity away from consumerism, or away from assumed obligations. It was all about rejecting things in favor of your values.

GILLESPIE: Well, I’m happy to hear that. I mean, most of the discourse I encountered growing up, and certainly during the ’90s and the aughts, was that the ’70s were a failed decade, both economically and culturally. Part of the Reagan Revolution and the conservative resurgence in the ’80s was this idea that the ’60s and ’70s were disastrous, and that we became a better country when we were more traditional. And what’s interesting is, people like Bill Bennett,5 who was Reagan’s Secretary of Education, retconned the ’50s as this great decade of pleasant conformity and button-down etiquette.

Which was just totally at odds with the way people in the ’50s experienced that decade. It was a time of incredible and intense change and anxiety. So, again, I’m happy to hear you grew up with a positive view of the ’70s. And it’s… actually, there’s a line from a Marxist literary critic. Frederick… [sighs]

Jesus Christ, I’m sorry, I’m having a senior moment.

FREEMAN: No, it’s okay, I think I know who you’re talking about. He died recently—

GILLESPIE: —Fredric Jameson, excuse me, who wrote a book called Postmodernism, or, the Cultural Logic of Late Capitalism.6 He was a Marxist literary and social critic at Duke University. His dictum was always to historicize. And he meant it from a Marxist point of view, because in Marxist analysis it’s believed that if you historicize things, you will understand how exploitation is happening, always and everywhere.

For me, when you historicize, what you tend to find, particularly over the past 200 years in America, is how liberation is happening, always and everywhere.

FREEMAN: But it’s our radical tradition that we’re going to continue. We have to keep the flame alive.

GILLESPIE: Yeah, we’ve got to turn it up a little bit. Turn up the flame. Take it off pilot, and put the burner all the way.

You know, sometimes, I do worry that we’re entering an age of conformity. And that’s because we have so many options; the future is unwritten, as The Clash’s Joe Strummer used to say. And you know, when we’re faced without a clear path forward, a lot of people get anxious, and they will take whatever is given to them, offered to them. I think what libertarians need to do is use the past and the present to show people how far we’ve come; inevitably, it was through giving people more choice and more options in their lives. The future is unclear, but it will be better than the past if more individuals are allowed to pursue happiness as they see fit. Which is a pretty good message for the 250th anniversary of America, right?

Sam Fakahany is a freelance editor for publications big and small, including The Freeman. She lives in Washington, DC.

1 Brian Doherty, “A Cacophonous World,” Reason, November 2013. reason.com/2013/11/01/a-cacophonous-world.

2 Though he was an avid reader of National Review before his death, Kerouac gave his last interview to The Paris Review in the summer of 1968. It can be found here.

3 Nick Gillespie and Matt Welch, “The Libertarian Moment,” Reason, December 2008. reason.com/2008/11/25/the-libertarian-moment.

4 Palantir (@palantirtech), “Because we get asked a lot. The Technological Republic, in brief,” X, April 18, 2026, 2:45 PM. x.com/palantirtech/status/2045574398573453312.