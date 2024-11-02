I was honored to interview

The distinction Nate draws between people of the river (very reductively: gamblers with analytic skills) and the village (gatekeepers and maintainers of the status quo) is a really interesting and powerful way to talk about some of the biggest fights going on in today’s America. We really dig into how this is playing out in real time, especially with reference to characters such as fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and ultra-regulators such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

We also talk about Trump, Harris, and the upcoming election. Nate is the rarest of birds when it comes to analyzing polls and data: He really works hard not to simply wishcast. And he succeeds.

