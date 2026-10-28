This week’s Reason Interview is with Neal Stephenson, the writer and ‘compulsive maker of things,’ (per his Substack bio) who has arguably done more than any other single person to shape how we think about what used to be called cyberspace. In his 1992 novel Snow Crash, he coined the term metaverse, a virtual-reality environment the succeeded the internet. Along with people like William Gibson and Bruce Sterling, Stephenson helped shape how we thought about our own meatspace world by creating a series of dazzling fictional simulations in which governments, corporations, and good and bad individuals vied for power, control, autonomy, and freedom.

Although I’m not a fan of so-called hard sf, which stresses technical and engineering details of imagined or speculative worlds, one of the things I’ve always found compelling about Stephenson is his detail work in his fiction. You feel like you are really living in the place he’s writing about. That attention comes through in his nonfiction as well, including his positively epic 1996 Wired story, Mother Earth Mother Board, which is about the transoceanic cables then carrying much of the data what we thought of as the internet. His insistence on toggling between what we can imagine and how we make stuff happen in real life is endlessly interesting to me, and also of the highest importance.

He’s got a compulsively readable new novel out, D: Heavy Water, the second in the Bomb Light series, and we talk about the origins of atomic weapons and nuclear everything. We also discuss his first novel, a college satire called The Big U, his time in the early days of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and why he thinks the Puritans have gotten a bad rap. Among the topics we cover in a wide-ranging and intense conversation: Has the internet disappointed us (or, rather, how has the internet disappointed us)? How did the 9/11 attacks and the U.S. government’s response to it, derail techno-optimism? And why are Enlightenment values so important to defend and renews, especially in the current moment?

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to video and audio versions.

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There are two great Reason events happening in the near future, one in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 7 and one in DC on Tuesday, November 10. Check them out:

Set in the heart of historic Philadelphia, this special evening will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a celebration of the ideals that have shaped the American experiment in individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.

Individual tickets and event sponsorships for the evening are available below. For student discounts and any other information about this event contact Director of Events Deirdre Schumacher at deirdre.schumacher@reason.org.

Tickets and program details here.

Reason Versus is a live-event series that pits Reason journalists and policy experts against publications and pundits in a battle of big ideas.

Resolution: “Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Problem”

For the negative: Reason ’s Katherine Mangu-Ward and Robby Soave

For the affirmative: Zeteo ‘s Mehdi Hasan and Jason Stanley

Moderated by Peter Suderman

Details and tickets here.