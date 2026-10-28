This week’s Reason Interview is with Neal Stephenson, the writer and ‘compulsive maker of things,’ (per his Substack bio) who has arguably done more than any other single person to shape how we think about what used to be called cyberspace. In his 1992 novel Snow Crash, he coined the term metaverse, a virtual-reality environment the succeeded the internet. Along with people like William Gibson and Bruce Sterling, Stephenson helped shape how we thought about our own meatspace world by creating a series of dazzling fictional simulations in which governments, corporations, and good and bad individuals vied for power, control, autonomy, and freedom.
Although I’m not a fan of so-called hard sf, which stresses technical and engineering details of imagined or speculative worlds, one of the things I’ve always found compelling about Stephenson is his detail work in his fiction. You feel like you are really living in the place he’s writing about. That attention comes through in his nonfiction as well, including his positively epic 1996 Wired story, Mother Earth Mother Board, which is about the transoceanic cables then carrying much of the data what we thought of as the internet. His insistence on toggling between what we can imagine and how we make stuff happen in real life is endlessly interesting to me, and also of the highest importance.
He’s got a compulsively readable new novel out, D: Heavy Water, the second in the Bomb Light series, and we talk about the origins of atomic weapons and nuclear everything. We also discuss his first novel, a college satire called The Big U, his time in the early days of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and why he thinks the Puritans have gotten a bad rap. Among the topics we cover in a wide-ranging and intense conversation: Has the internet disappointed us (or, rather, how has the internet disappointed us)? How did the 9/11 attacks and the U.S. government’s response to it, derail techno-optimism? And why are Enlightenment values so important to defend and renews, especially in the current moment?
Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to video and audio versions.
Today’s guest is Neal Stephenson, the bestselling author of Snow Crash, The Diamond Age, and Cryptonomicon. His latest novel, D: Heavy Water, revisits the early days of World War II, when scientists were racing to understand nuclear fission and a secret mission sought to keep a crucial ingredient for atomic weapons out of Nazi hands.
Nick Gillespie talks with Stephenson about what drew him to this forgotten chapter of history and how revolutionary idealism can give way to authoritarianism. The conversation also explores the internet’s early promise of decentralization, how Big Tech came to dominate it, and why the metaverse hasn’t lived up to the vision Stephenson introduced in Snow Crash. They discuss his early work with Jeff Bezos at Blue Origin, President Donald Trump’s disruption of American politics, and why Stephenson believes the West’s Enlightenment values remain worth defending.
0:00—The failure of the metaverse
9:59—Did the internet fail on its original promise?
14:36—The impact of technology conglomerates
17:22—What we get wrong about the Puritans
21:45—Mother Earth Mother Board
25:14—Blue Origin and space exploration
31:22—D: Heavy Water synopsis
35:49—Creating characters with nuance
40:00—Francoists
41:29—Atomic bomb development
44:13—Communism
46:22—Cryptonomicon
50:06—The Big U
52:46—Stephenson’s literary influences
55:23—Democracy and politics
1:00:28—The aftermath of 9/11
1:05:34—Faith and science
Previous Reason features:
“Neal Stephenson’s Past, Present, and Future,” by Mike Godwin
“Wiki Magazines on the Way, Neal Stephenson Is Awesome,” by Katherine Mangu-Ward
“Intelligence at Work,” by Anders Monsen
“If We Told You Neal Stephenson Invented Bitcoin, Would You Be Surprised?“ by Peter Suderman
“Neal Stephenson Wants to Tell Big Stories,” by Tyler Cowen
“Neal Stephenson’s Polostan Is a Compact Epic About Communism, Science, and the Dawn of the Atomic Age,” by Peter Suderman
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There are two great Reason events happening in the near future, one in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 7 and one in DC on Tuesday, November 10. Check them out:
Set in the heart of historic Philadelphia, this special evening will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a celebration of the ideals that have shaped the American experiment in individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.
Individual tickets and event sponsorships for the evening are available below. For student discounts and any other information about this event contact Director of Events Deirdre Schumacher at deirdre.schumacher@reason.org.
Tickets and program details here.
Reason Versus is a live-event series that pits Reason journalists and policy experts against publications and pundits in a battle of big ideas.
Resolution: “Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Problem”
For the negative: Reason’s Katherine Mangu-Ward and Robby Soave
For the affirmative: Zeteo‘s Mehdi Hasan and Jason Stanley
Moderated by Peter Suderman
Love his books. Although his last novel (Termination Shock) felt like it ended “early” if you understand me - having read all his novels I was familiar with the rhythm of his plots and I was primed to expect more after (what turned out to be) the climax but it just ended there.