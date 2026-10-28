The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Matt Benson
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Love his books. Although his last novel (Termination Shock) felt like it ended “early” if you understand me - having read all his novels I was familiar with the rhythm of his plots and I was primed to expect more after (what turned out to be) the climax but it just ended there.

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