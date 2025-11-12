If you’re my age (62!), when you think about a ‘very special punk-rock episode’ of a TV show, you immediately think about Quincy, M.E., a dreary late-1970s-early ‘80s medical-police procedural where Jack Klugman plays a rage-aholic L.A.-based medical examiner loosely modeled on ‘coroner to the stars’ Thomas Noguchi.

It was a bad show but it had its moments of unintentional hilarity, like a notorious episode (Next Stop, Nowhere) in which the title character encounters punk rock, runaway teens, and ‘codeine overdoses.’ Between his old-fart rhapsodizing about crooner music and his disgust at Mohawk-sporting Hollywoodized punks, the laughs never stop coming, as is clear from this highlight reel:

I mention this as a prelude to my appearance on

’s excellent Breaking History podcast for

. Eli identifies punk as a sensibility that is at least as old as Socrates and serves an important corrective function for stultifying societies throughout history. It’s a great episode that has a lot to say not just about the ancient past but our recent past and our present too.

I’ve spoken with Eli about this topic on his earlier show, The Re-Education, where I characterized punk as a ‘cultural antibiotic for the body politic.’ In this new episode Eli is advancing a sophisticated and urgent case for reclaiming the antinomian zeal not just of Socrates but of the Ramones. It’s good stuff, especially on a cold and gray New York City morning when everybody else seems to only be talking about The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the rise of Democratic Socialists, the specter of a Nazi-curious right wing, and generally being mopey.

Here’s The Free Press’ writeup, followed by embeds to Apple and Spotify versions. You can also listen to Breaking History anywhere you get your podcasts (and at The Free Press, of course).

We are coming up on the 50th anniversary of punk, the genre that smashed the old rock gods and stripped down the music to its essence. In this episode of Breaking History, we examine the examined life of the original punk: the loudmouth philosopher who defied the authorities, refused to conform, and paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth. Yes—it can only be Socrates. Grab your leather jacket and your hemlock, we’re going hardcore philosophical.

