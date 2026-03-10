There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and me talking about the effects of the Trump administration’s poorly conceived, poorly planned war with Iran on, among other things, the global economy. There’s also a great discussion of a listener question about drug use (legal and otherwise) and my cultural recommendation is Stewart Brand’s new book Maintenance of Everything, Part One, which is a real tour de force by the 87-year-old cofounder of The Whole Earth Catalog, the Long Now Foundation, and de-extinction group Revive & Restore.

Here’s the Reason writeup, following by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

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