Created by Grok, kind of reminds me of the cover of Zen Arcade, by Husker Du.

I really enjoyed talking with David Hyde and Sandeep Kaushik, hosts of the excellent Blue City Blues podcast, which they produce out of Seattle. They are Democrats and lean left, but are not your garden-variety progressives or new urbanists. They are thoughtfully trying to figure out what policies work and which don’t if you want to build a city that is interesting, innovative, growing, and equitable. They are as quick as anyone to critique and poke fun at the progressive excesses that showed up in their home city during the past 20 years, and especially during the heyday of COVID and BLM during 2020.

Despite coming from very different points on the political compass (spectrum?, gradient?), we share a lot of contempt for older politicians like Andrew Cuomo who have nothing to offer to today’s America other than a curdled sense of entitlement and skepticism toward self-avowed socialists like Zohran Mamdani and Seattle’s potential next mayor Katie Wilson (as I write this, it’s not clear if she will win or not). Among other things, we discuss the ‘symbolic grievances’ that seem to loom large among the young, highly educated socialists of Brooklyn whose lack of history and context is a real problem for a Marxist or libertarian analysis of anything.

It’s a fun, heady, and down-to-earth conversation and I hope you enjoy it. Here’s their writeup, following by embeds to Apple and Spotify versions. You can also find it anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

In New York City, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani routed scandal-tainted Andrew Cuomo, completing his at first unthinkable, then inevitable rise to become the next mayor of New York City. His David vs. Goliath triumph has vaulted Mamdani from backbench obscurity to political superstardom; progressives around the country are swooning, seeing his success as proof that the unapologetic embrace of bold redistributive policies and vastly expanded government interventions into the marketplace represent the pathway forward for a reeling Democratic Party still struggling to come to terms with its failure to vanquish Trump. Nor is Mamdani a unicorn. Increasingly in blue cities self-described socialists are mounting grassroots insurgencies against what they decry as a sclerotic establishment too cozy with corporate power and billionaire elites. In Seattle, self-described socialist Katie Wilson is on the cusp of ousting an incumbent mayor once thought to be sailing to reelection. In Minneapolis, the veteran incumbent mayor just survived a spirted challenge from another Mamdani-like young, Muslim, democratic socialist challenger. So is this the tip of a new political spear? Is socialism the future of governance in blue cities? And anyway, why shouldn’t urban America adopt policies that make transit and child care free, freeze rents to increase housing affordability, and open publicly owned groceries, as Mamdani is proposing? Because those are dumb ideas that ignore basic economic realities and are doomed to fail, contends libertarian Nick Gillespie, an Editor at Large at Reason Magazine and a sharply incisive observer of the American political landscape. After having progressive Dem pollster Celinda Lake onto BCB after Mamdani’s initial primary win to make the affirmative case for the young, charismatic socialist, we turn to Gillespie, the author of a recent piece (link below) arguing Mamdani will make NYC a less vibrant and livable city, for the counter argument. In our conversation, Gillespie argues that Mamdani’s rise is a function of the “symbolic grievances” of educated, relatively well off voters with unrealistic expectations, a rudimentary at best understanding of market economics and no grounding in history. We then turn to a discussion on whether individualism is passé in the US, on both the left and the right, dissect the mounting failings of the Democratic establishment, and then conclude with a look at what “socialism” really means in the context of blue cities. Our editor is Quinn Waller. Outside references: Nick Gillespie, “Mamdani’s Socialist Mayorship Will Make New York a Worse Place to Live and Do Business,”Reason, Nov. 1, 2025.

If you like what I’m posting here, please follow, subscribe, share, and leave a comment.

And check out Reason, which was founded in 1968 and is the leading of politics, culture, and ideas from principled libertarian perspective.

Share

Leave a comment