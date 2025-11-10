The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris in illinois's avatar
Chris in illinois
2d

Every city/town with a police department. Fire department or public school is a socialist city/town.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Gillespie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture