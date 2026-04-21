There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and me talking about Zohran Mamdani’s ‘tax the rich’ plans, that insane Palantir ‘manifesto,’ and what’s going on with marijuana and drug legalization. I argue that we need to be having more discussions about how much governments (local, state, federal) spend and what we get for it. I’m a NYC resident, so I live in a city and a state that already collects and spends way more than average per capita than most places (NY is #1 in state and local taxes collected per resident and #3 in spending per capita). Yet the city services by and large suck. That’s the scandal and the $10.4 billion shortfall for fiscal 2027 isn’t going to be saved by squeezing more bucks out of the Richie Riches who have pied a terres in Manhattan. The city could be delivering equally bad services (schools, anyone?) at much lower costs!

In our recommendation section, I talk up the Jon Hamm Apple TV show Your Friends and Neighbors, which is a fun and diverting show about how awful all people are. Season 2 just started and my mentioning of it prompts a good discussion about changing portrayals of the wealthy in popular culture (I’ll be recommending Netflix’s BEEF next week, so get set for more of same). Peter Suderman and I both have strong, positive words for Kat Rosenfield’s newest book How To Survive in the Woods, which took me back to my pre-grad-school days, where I would find places to hide at work so I could finish reading whatever novel I was reading at the time. It’s that good a page-turner and I highly recommend it.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the growing push on the left to “tax the rich,” highlighted by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Tax Day message. They examine whether America’s tax system is already highly progressive, why wealth taxes and similar proposals have repeatedly disappointed abroad and in blue states, and whether New York risks copying California’s mistakes. The panel also asks a broader question: With some of the nation’s highest tax burdens, what are taxpayers actually getting in return? Next, the editors mark 4/20 with a conversation about marijuana legalization, the libertarian case for drug freedom, and whether concerns about public disorder are being wrongly blamed on legalization itself. They also discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order expanding psychedelic drug research. The conversation then shifts to Palantir’s call for national service and why so many tech leaders suddenly have grand plans for remaking public policy, before returning to Iran, where mixed signals over the Strait of Hormuz and uncertain negotiations raise fears of another drifting conflict. Finally, a listener asks whether today’s political divide is best understood as two wings of a broader progressive movement rather than a clash between left and right. 0:00—Do wealth taxes ever work? 19:18—Drug legalization and psychedelics research 31:25—Palantir calls for national service 42:38—Listener question on progressivism 48:46—Is the Strait of Hormuz open? 53:24—Weekly cultural recommendations

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