The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Michael Kole's avatar
Michael Kole
2d

And unless we read Reason Magazine, nobody is talking about it! $38 Trillion … or is it $39T … in debt, and the race is on to increase the budget more and more.

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Michael Stratton's avatar
Michael Stratton
2d

I question whether this happened as I remember but Trump’s pitch in February 2025 was reported.

https://original.antiwar.com/kucinich/2025/02/24/president-trump-wants-to-cut-the-pentagon-budget-in-half-how/

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