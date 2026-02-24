Three men enter, who will blink?

On the new, pre-State of the Union Address edition of The Reason Roundtable, my colleague Eric Boehm sits in for a vacationing (not a euphemism) Matt Welch; along with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward and Peter Suderman persist. My favorite part of this episode is when Eric and I talk about the Olympics, a sporting event I loved as a kid but have come to loathe more and more due to the utter corruption of its governing body, the ripping off of taxpayers around the globe, the endless parade of terrible mascots, and especially the nationalistic rot at the very center of Pierre de Coubertin’s vision for the modern games. For what it’s worth, the Alyssa Liu vs. Eileen Gu storyline, pitting two Chinese-American athletes against each other, is an incredible plot and harkens back to the old days when the Olympics were a quadrennial proxy battlefield in the Cold War.

In our cultural recommendations section, I rave a bit about Hamnet, which I thought was a deeply touching meditation of grief and sorry—and a welcome bit of slagging of Shakespeare. Forgive me, but I trained as an Americanist in the last days of the Cold War and U.S. critics and writers were constantly trying to match up against the Bard in a way that systemically minimized the importance and function of American literature. When the Berlin Wall collapsed and the Soviet Union disintegrated, our deep-seated cultural inferiority complex lifted almost overnight and we could finally start analyzing our national literature as something other than, as D.H. Lawrence suggested in Studies in Classic American Literature (1923), as little more than children’s stories.

Here’s the writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

This week, Reason reporter Eric Boehm joins editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Donald Trump’s “emergency” tariffs. They examine the major questions doctrine, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s concurring opinion, and whether the ruling meaningfully restrains executive power or just invites years of new litigation. The panel also considers what the decision means for businesses and foreign governments that rushed to cut deals, and they talk about what Trump’s irritated response reveals about his next moves. They then turn to the Middle East, where a rapid buildup of U.S. military forces has raised fresh fears of a possible war with Iran and renewed debate over how to respond to hostile regimes pursuing nuclear weapons. A listener asks whether a libertarian dream matchup of Rand Paul versus Jared Polis could ever happen and what it would take to convince reluctant candidates to run. The editors also discuss AI, surveillance, and privacy in light of new reporting on how tech companies handle user data. 0:00–Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s tariffs

10:33–Congressional authority over tariff policy

24:22–Are we going to war with Iran?

36:52–The Winter Olympics

46:45–Listener question on Rand Paul vs. Jared Polis

54:22–AI surveillance and privacy concerns

1:05:22–Weekly cultural recommendations Producer: Paul Alexander Video Editor: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and comment! And check out Reason, the leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective (founded in 1968, Reason’s motto is ‘free minds and free markets.’).

Share

Leave a comment