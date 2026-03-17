Paul Ehrlich Was Totally Wrong about Overpopulation. So Why Did Media Keep Playing Along?
New Reason Roundtable also covers Trump's censorial FCC, war in Iran, One Battle After Another, and memories of Brian Doherty, my friend and colleague who died last week.
New Reason Roundtable with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch is up, and it’s a great episode, filled with fury, fun, and bittersweet stories about Brian Doherty, our Reason colleague who died unexpectedly last week.
Here’s the official writeup, with chapter headings. Below that, find links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the legacy of Paul Ehrlich, author of The Population Bomb, and the enduring impact of the overpopulation panic he helped popularize. They examine how dire predictions of mass famine and societal collapse dominated headlines for decades, why those forecasts failed to materialize, and how elite institutions and media outlets often continue promoting similar narratives with little reflection on past errors.
Next, the panel discusses the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) threat to revoke broadcast licenses over war coverage the White House dislikes, before analyzing Vice President J.D. Vance’s effort to position himself as an Iran war skeptic inside the White House. Then, the editors answer a listener’s question about whether the Department of Homeland Security still serves a useful purpose as a centralized hub for intelligence sharing. Finally, the panel remembers Reason Senior Editor Brian Doherty by reflecting on his enormous influence as a historian of the libertarian movement.
Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:
https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/
https://reason.org/jobs/producer/
0:00—The myth of overpopulation panic
19:22—The FCC threatens broadcasters over war coverage
24:05—Vance positions himself as an Iran war skeptic
31:46—Listener question on Department of Homeland Security
38:55—Remembering Brian Doherty
46:59—Weekly cultural recommendations
Producer: Paul Alexander
Video Editor: Ian Keyser
What are we consuming this week?
Matt Welch: World Baseball Classic semifinal, USA vs. Dominican Republic.
Nick Gillespie: One Battle After Another
Peter Suderman: One Battle After Another
Katherine Mangu-Ward: New Blue Sun, by André 3000
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Because the media hates humanity.