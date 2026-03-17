New Reason Roundtable with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch is up, and it’s a great episode, filled with fury, fun, and bittersweet stories about Brian Doherty, our Reason colleague who died unexpectedly last week.

Here’s the official writeup, with chapter headings. Below that, find links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

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