There’s a new Reason Interview up today, with the great comic book artist PAUL POPE. We cover the waterfront, talking about his idiosyncratic, college-town upbringing in Bowling Green, Ohio; his move to the Big City (New York); his early triumphs as a self-publisher and his stellar career working with some of the biggest names in comics and fashion; and his classical liberal politics. We start off with a beautiful remembrance of our mutual friend, the late Brian Doherty.

Here’s the Reason writeup and chapter headings, followed by links to various audio and video versions (or just click above to watch).

Today’s guest is Paul Pope, one of America’s most distinctive cartoonists and comic book creators, whose work includes THB, Heavy Liquid, 100%, Battling Boy, and the Eisner-winning Batman: Year 100. Describing himself as a science fiction writer who draws, Pope blends American comics, Japanese manga, European art, and punk rock influences. His career has taken him from self-publishing to DC Comics, Japanese publishing, and the fashion industry. He’s also the artist who sent Batman into Nazi Germany in pursuit of papers confiscated from the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises. Nick Gillespie talks with Pope about his unconventional approach to Batman, why he turned down a mysterious job offer from George Lucas, and how self-publishing helped him develop as an artist. They also discuss the importance of heroes in the aftermath of 9/11, the creative risks that come with making art, and why Pope is determined to resist technological conformity in the age of AI. 0:00—Remembering Brian Doherty 2:07—Pope’s childhood and introduction to art 5:53—Self-publishing in the 1990s 7:43—The appeal of science fiction 10:25—Turning down Lucas 13:45—Working on Batman 16:25—Frank Miller and The Dark Knight 19:11—New York City 20:33—Batman versus the surveillance state 24:46—The risk of AI displacing artists 27:10—Resisting conformity 30:01—Batman in Nazi Germany 32:19—The fight against centralization

Here are two short pieces for Reason by Brian Doherty about Paul’s work:

“Human Action Comics,” by Brian Doherty

“The Libertarian Stain,” by Brian Doherty

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