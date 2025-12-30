If you follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., this won’t be news, but on Saturday, December 6—at 4.20am, of all libertarian times of day!—my wife Sarah Rose Siskind gave birth to our son, Levi Gillespie-Siskind. Baby, mother, and father are doing exceptionally well. Levi is my third child—I am the father of two adult sons, Jack and Neal. I have not always been the best father, but parenthood is ultimately the role that defines me far more than anything else I do.

I’m technically on parental leave through the end of January and my first day back on the clock at Reason (and elsewhere) is Monday, February 2.

Until then, my duties at The Reason Interview and Reason Roundtable will be picked up by various colleagues. I’m going to try to post versions of those podcasts and related efforts by me, but my schedule will be somewhat erratic. I’ll be back in force in February, with a couple of planned speaking engagements already set up, and more in the pipeline. If you are looking to make last-minute charitable donations to shave a little off your tax bill and further a world of ‘free minds and free markets,’ consider donating to the nonprofit that publishes Reason.

2026 promises to be as wild and strange a year as the current one was—and the past decade has been. We are clearly in the midst of an era of tectonic plates shifting in politics, culture, and ideas, mostly (I think) due to generational change and ongoing, virtually-all-positive technological innovation—but those are topics to discuss later.

Have a great new year!

