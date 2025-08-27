Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs Is Body-Slamming Big Government

There’s a new Reason Interview up, this time with Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE wrestler known as Kane. Since 2018, Jacobs has been the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, an area with about 500,000 people. I met up with him at the Ron Paul 90th birthday party and BBQ in Lake Jackson, Texas a few weeks ago and we talked widely about his wrestling days (and his English degree from Northeast Missouri State University, where he played football), how he got involved in politics, and how he came by his small-government thinking.

We also talked about what’s going right in Tennessee) a state that has been growing steadily over the past few decades), how he pushed back against vaccine and mask mandates while keeping people safe, and why he believes that Donald Trump is wreaking havoc on the administrative state. Glenn is a strong conservative libertarian (or vice versa), extremely smart and open, and the sort of politician we need more of. I don’t agree with him on everything, but there’s no doubt in my mind we need more people like him serving at all levels of government.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the interview, followed by embeds of the YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions. Please do fill out our survey so I can get feedback on how to make the Reason Interview better (see below).

The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and politicians who are making the 21st century more libertarian—or at least more interesting—by challenging old, worn-out ideas and orthodoxies. Today's guest is best known by his pro wrestling name: Kane. But Glenn Jacobs isn't just a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Since 2018, he's served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, where he has beat down tax increases and mask and vaccine mandates while pushing school choice and private sector solutions to social problems such as addiction. Jacobs tells Nick Gillespie how Ron Paul inspired him, why he believes President Donald Trump is disrupting the administrative state, and why live-and-let-live is the best life philosophy. How can we make The Reason Interview better? Take our listener survey for a chance to win a $300 gift card: http://reason.com/podsurvey 0:00—Intro 0:50—Paul's influence on Jacobs 3:52—The appeal of Ronald Reagan 6:26—Trump and the administrative state 9:45—Responsibilities as mayor of Knox County 11:45—Taxes and public services 18:32—Pushing back on COVID-19 mandates 25:35—LGBTQ issues 29:26—Vocational training 32:57—Libertarianism inside the GOP 34:38—Which pro wrestlers embody these politicians? 36:00—What's next for Jacobs?

