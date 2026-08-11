There’s a new Reason Roundtable, featuring the return of Katherine Mangu-Ward. She joins Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and me to discuss many things, including what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) laughed off as ‘Woke 1,’ the strange case of the $20 burrito (and the less-known $100 hot dog), creative destruction in the gaming industry, and the incredibly sad story of Michigan Republican and senatorial hopeful Mike Rogers invoking ‘my friend Kid Rock’ (a shorter and arguably sadder story than Hemingway’s classic ‘For sale: baby shoes, never worn.’).

I recommend the Internet Archive’s recent collection of essays titled Vanishing Culture,

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s admission that “Woke 1 was crazy” and whether the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) new focus on affordability represents a genuine break from the politics of 2020. They debate whether progressives have actually moved on from the excesses of the pandemic era, whether the DSA’s economic agenda is any more workable, and why affordability has become such a potent message on the left. The editors also examine how the cost of living is driving infighting on the right, from the online battle over $20 burritos to the larger splits over tariffs, immigration, and the Iran war. They discuss President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to end birthright citizenship and what the Jason Arday plagiarism scandal at Cambridge University says about academia’s lingering ideological problems. Finally, a listener asks whether enormous CEO pay packages and widespread layoffs undermine the case for capitalism. 0:00—Ocasio-Cortez says “Woke 1 was crazy” 15:19—Conservatives debate the cost of burritos 28:49—Trump’s birthright citizenship order 33:12—Listener question on capitalism 46:08—Arday scandal and resignation 55:54—Weekly cultural recommendations

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And if you live in the NYC area, come out tonight, Tuesday, August 11, from 6 to 9pm to see me discuss the new anti-pot-legalization movement. Details and free tix here.