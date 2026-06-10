There’s a new Reason Interview up, this one with the philosopher and novelist Rebecca Newberger Goldstein. The author of provocative books like The Mind-Body Problem and Plato at the Googleplex, Rebecca’s latest work is a deep dive into why we want to “matter” and how we justify our lives both to ourselves and to the people around us. It’s no secret that most of the institutions that used to tell us what to do or believe have lost their power over us. Hence, lots of discussions of “crises of meaning.” Overall, I think this is a great thing, but it’s also damn hard to figure out how create and sustain a life of which you can be proud. Her book dives deep into all that and offers ways to think about the biggest question all of us face.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions. This is one of the best conversations I’ve had in a very long time. I hope you find it interesting too!

Human beings are “creatures of matter who long to matter,” says novelist and philosopher Rebecca Goldstein, whose new book is The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us. She talks with Nick Gillespie about how all humans struggle to figure out how to lead lives that justify our existence, both in the eyes of others and ourselves, and she describes remarkable cases of people who rescued children discarded during China’s one-child policy era, atheists who led leper colonies so the afflicted could die with dignity, and former neo-Nazis who seek to reform racist skinheads. A MacArthur “genius” award winner who has taught at Harvard University, New York University, and Rutgers University, among other places, Goldstein has published highly acclaimed novels such as The Mind-Body Problem and 36 Arguments for the Existence of God, and nonfiction works including Plato at the Googleplex and Betraying Spinoza: The Renegade Jew Who Gave Us Modernity. The Mattering Instinct investigates what happens when inherited authorities—church, state, family, tribe—lose their power to dictate meaning and individuals must fend for themselves, typically employing strategies she calls transcendence, competition, social belonging, and heroic striving. She invokes Friedrich Hayek’s to illuminate the dispersed and dynamic qualities of how we all create “mattering projects”—lives worth living—in a world that offers us more and more choice across virtually all areas of activity. Drawing deeply on the philosophical roots of individualism and liberalism, Goldstein offers a moral psychology of freedom, a way to think about individual dignity, pluralism, and self-authorship without devolving into either nihilism or top-down moralism. 0:00—What is the mattering instinct? 4:30—Age, class, and the crisis of meaning 8:46—How do history and technology affect mattering? 10:59—Secularism and mattering 15:00—The four archetypes 27:14—Pursuit of flourishing 32:43—Psychology of freedom 35:43—Frank Meeink 42:50—Lou Xiaoying 51:29—Existential angst

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