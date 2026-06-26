The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor's avatar
Victor
1d

It was such a good idea and such poor execution.

Reply
Share
757sean's avatar
757sean
11h

It fits with what Elon was trying to do with DOGE after reading “Recoding America.”

https://www.recodingamerica.us/

What age and 18F (which turned into USDS, then DOGE) was a fundamental transformation of what Government was doing with Tech.

Still very much a WIP, but the changes do make things better. (My own background is very much in the old “waterfall” methods, which is why I ended up saving a Fed Agency by rustling out an ancient tape drive from my mom’s garage….)

But the problem, really, is the civil service regs. It’s nearly impossible to get rid of employees, and managers don’t wanna toss out old systems because GS-11 Bob is tight with his member of the House, and that Rep. will make sure he’s employed until he’s out of Step increases, and is old enough to retire.

Disagree on Iran. The US, and the rest of the civilized world should be treating the IRGC and their Twelver thugs with the same respect they show Lil Kim.

The Reflecting Pool might be meddling, but it’s more likely New Jersey casino-style rehab. I will say that the other water fountains look incredible. Obama provided incredible spending with overall sloppiness.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Gillespie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture