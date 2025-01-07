On January 7, 2015 a dozen people at the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo were shot to death by two Islamists offended by the magazine’s mocking depiction of the Prophet Mohammed; among the dead were a maintenance worker, two police officers arriving at the scene, and a travel writer visiting his friend, the highly regarded (and controversial) cartoonist Cabu (who was also murdered).

This was the offending image:

‘100 lashes if you don’t die laughing!’

The word balloon translates as ‘100 lashes if you don’t die laughing!’ The idea that anyone would be physically harmed, much less shot to pieces, over such a thing struck me then (and now) as utterly insance. And yet, as my Reason colleague

, there were plenty of high-profile American politicians and writers who used the Charlie Hebdo massacre as an occasion to blame anyone other than the actual shooters. As bad, he reminds us that recently deceased and sanctified former president Jimmy Carter wrote a New York Times oped arguing that Salman Rushdie deserved the death sentence that the Ayatollah Khomeini issued in 1989.

In the immediate aftermath of the Hebdo murders, I wrote two pieces for Reason and one for The Daily Beast, which I reprint in full below. In the Beast article, I wrote:

Progressives may well come to rue the day they signed on to laws forbidding controversial speech based on the speaker’s perceived motivations. A Brooklyn graffiti artist was charged with a hate crime because her message criticized the NYPD and a professor lost a tenured position at the University of Illinois because his anti-Israel comments were labeled “hate speech.” In America, these are the sorts of incursions against free speech and a truly unregulated marketplace of ideas that will persist and likely grow long after the dead in Paris are forgotten (just as Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh’s ghastly murder has been).

Since last fall’s election, there’s been a lot of talk about how the ‘woke bubble’ has been popped (no less an authority than Mallory from Family Ties says so). There’s something to that—people across the ideological spectrum seem less likely to self-censor, even if progressives en masse have done virtually no public rueing (?) about trying to ban speech they find offensive and exiling thought criminals. Conservatives seem simultaneously exultant that they can now talk more freely than a few months ago (what was stopping them in the first place?), even as self-declared free speech absolutist Elon Musk is accused of banning various accounts that cross him on Twitter/X. Donald Trump enters office promising to go after various broadcast networks and individuals who have somehow crossed him (such as pollster Ann Selzer, who dared to mistakenly predict he’d lose in Iowa). The marketplace of ideas is back up and running with all the efficiency and vigor of a grammar school bake sale.

The speech and murder that’s being applauded or at least semi-defended nowadays isn’t about avenging Mohammed but about the righteousness of scratching words on bullet casings and assassinating health care executives because, well, you know, aren’t all corporate muckety-mucks guilty of something? At least part of the pro-Luigi Mangione response seems to be generational more than purely ideological. Older progressives and liberals I know are all disturbed and disgusted as hell by it, while some younger conservatives seem to find some justification or at least rationalization for it.

In the Beast piece, I concluded:

We will likely never face the explicit limits on speech, religion, and association imposed by European countries, but we are kidding ourselves if we think similarly effective repression cannot happen here.

Keep in mind that’s from 2015, five years before we arguably hit peak wokeness during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd, when COVID lockdowns had already driven us all nuts (listen to my Q&A with Morning After the Revolution author

to remember just weird things got).

If things seem slightly better now (and they are, I think), we still have got a very long way to go before we should start kidding ourselves that free expression is really on the grow.

Let me know what you think of these pieces.

Nick Gillespie | 1.8.2015 1:44 PM

Charlie Hebdo

Today we are Charlie Hebdo. But what about tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow?

I think most observers would agree that over the past 20 years or so, we've been witnessing a paradox when it comes to free speech. On the one hand, it's easier than ever before to express oneself, especially in a public way (thank you, internet). On the other hand there is a huge attack on all sorts of speech that can in any way, shape, or form be deemed offensive. From trigger warnings to microaggressions and everything in between, all speech is suspect these days.

In popular culture, there are outliers such as South Park, Family Guy, and Tosh.O, where the envelope of taste and propriety is not so much pushed as shredded completely. Just in terms of comedy, does anyone think Inside Amy Schumer or Curb Your Enthusiasm's "Beloved Aunt" episode would have seen the light of day when Janet Reno, the Clinton administration, and all of Congress was voting overwhelmingly for the Communications Decency Act?

That terrible law would have regulated the emergent web like a broadcast network in the name of protecting kids from sexual material. It only was gutted after the Supreme Court struck it down in 1997. Christ, back in the 1990s, Bill Bennett and Joe Lieberman were giving our "Silver Sewer Awards" to Rupert Murdoch and the Fox Network for airing Married…With Children and The Simpsons, and The Weekly Standard was making "The Case for Censorship"!

And yet for all our expressive freedom, there's a huge pushback against speaking freely, especially on college campuses and in many news platforms. Chris Rock doesn't play colleges anymore because audiences are buzzkills:

I stopped playing colleges, and the reason is because they're way too conservative…. Not in their political views — not like they're voting Republican — but in their social views and their willingness not to offend anybody. Kids raised on a culture of "We're not going to keep score in the game because we don't want anybody to lose." Or just ignoring race to a fault. You can't say "the black kid over there." No, it's "the guy with the red shoes." You can't even be offensive on your way to being inoffensive.

As unimpeachable a progressive satirist as Stephen Colbert was targeted with a #CancelColbert campaign while mocking Redskins owner Dan Snyder's devotion to his team's nickname and mascot image. Lefty comic and actor Patton Oswalt no longer reads Salon because

…they write articles "Did The Onion Go Too Far?" or " Is Patton Oswalt Supporting Rape? " They already know the answer, but they know by feigning ignorance they can create all this debate about it. It upsets me because I used to really, and still do sometimes, love the articles Salon writes. They used to have Heather Havrilesky and Glenn Greenwald, and now they have become Fox News with all this look-y look-y shit. It hurts progressives. It's very personal but the fact is that that they want comedians to think twice, three times, four times about any kind of comedy.

A YouGov poll taken just last fall found that equal amounts of Americans support and oppose "hate speech laws," defined as laws that would "make it a crime for people to make comments that advocate genocide or hatred against an identifiable group based on such things as their race, gender, religion, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation." Thirty-six percent said sure and 38 percent said no way. That's disturbing enough on its own, but here's something even more unsettling: Fully 51 percent of self-identified Democrats supported hate-speech laws.

That's not good.

I will not be surprised if the Charlie Hebdo massacre has the effect of increasing support for hate-speech laws in the United States (as Jacob Sullum has noted, hate-speech laws are already in place in France and most if not all European countries). Many Americans who don't particularly care about freedom of speech may look on the carnage and conclude it makes sense to avoid such scenes by stifling expression. Social Justice Warrior types will take another long look at Jeremy Waldron's 2012 book, The Harm in Hate Speech, and gussy up their interest in controlling thought and social interactions with philosophical language and social-scientific "rigor." Conservatives, sniffing out a possible way to screw liberals and libertarians, may rediscover The Weekly Standard's case for censorship and decide, hell, it makes a lot of sense. Aren't Christians the folks who are picked on in America and treated unfairly by the media and intellectuals? It's always "Piss Christ" and never "Piss Mohammed," right?

Which makes it more important not simply to show solidarity with the dead and wounded in France but to rehearse the arguments for unfettered trade in ideas and speech. A good place to start is the reissue of Jonathan Rauch's more-important-than-ever book Kindly Inquisitors. Originally released in 1994, the Cato Institute republished as 20th anniversary edition and Reason.com published a new foreword by Rauch.

Here's a snippet:

The case for hate-speech prohibitions mistakes the cart for the horse, imagining that anti-hate laws are a cause of toleration when they are almost always a consequence. In democracies, minorities do not get fair, enforceable legal protections until after majorities have come around to supporting them. By the time a community is ready to punish intolerance legally, it will already be punishing intolerance culturally. At that point, turning haters into courtroom martyrs is unnecessary and often counterproductive. In any case, we can be quite certain that hate-speech laws did not change America's attitude toward its gay and lesbian minority, because there were no hate-speech laws. Today, firm majorities accept the morality of homosexuality, know and esteem gay people, and endorse gay unions and families. What happened to turn the world upside-down?

Rauch tells the story of Franklin Kameny, a government astronomer who lost his job for being gay. How Kameny won it back is an epic story of slow-moving but ultimately triumphant justice. More important, Kameny and others like him never supported laws that would limit speech. Instead, writes Rauch, "They had arguments, and they had the right to make them."

Read the whole piece by Rauch if you care about the future of free expression, which is integral not just to identity politics but progress in science, religion, culture, economics, and every area of human flourishing. It will help remind you—and everyone you speak with—that threats to free speech do not always come from someone holding a gun and shouting Allahu Akbar. Indeed, they are more likely in America to come from people you know and respect.

[END]

Nick Gillespie | 1.8.2015 3:53 PM

Over at On Faith, American-Iranian Muslim Omid Safi points out that the idea that Islam forbids depicting the prophet Mohammed is wrong.

That is actually not the case, and marks yet another example of what is at worst an acute sense of religious amnesia, and at best a distortion of the actual history of Islamic practices: Over the last thousand years, Muslims in India, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia and Turkey did have a rich courtly tradition of depicting the various prophets, including Prophet Muhammad, in miniatures. These miniatures were patronized by pious Muslim rulers, and were often richly illustrated with verses from the Qur'an, and the biography of the Prophet's life. Yet very few Muslims today, and even fewer non-Muslims, are aware of this rich heritage.

As the Washington Post pointed out in 2006, when the first controversy over the Danish "Mohammed cartoons" was building, "There are numerous examples in public institutions in Istanbul, Vienna, Edinburgh, London, Dublin, Los Angeles and New York. Four are here in Washington in the Smithsonian Institution on the Mall. Three are in the Freer Gallery of Art. The fourth is next door in the Freer's sister museum, the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery."

The Mohammed Image archive has a robust archive of images depicting Islam's main prophet. Click on image for more examples.

Well, what about images of Mohammed that mock or deride the man and his religion? There's no question that many Islamic countries have laws mandating all sorts of punishments, including death, for blasphemy and apostasy. Writing in USA Today, Britain-based cleric Anjme Choudary flatly asserts

Muslims consider the honor of the Prophet Muhammad to be dearer to them than that of their parents or even themselves. To defend it is considered to be an obligation upon them. The strict punishment if found guilty of this crime under sharia (Islamic law) is capital punishment implementable by an Islamic State. This is because the Messenger Muhammad said, "Whoever insults a Prophet kill him."

That interpretation of Islam is far from universal. Ro Waseem argues

Quite frankly, blasphemy and apostasy laws are themselves blasphemous to the teachings of the Qur'an. Not in the traditional sense, but because they violate the very instructions the scripture gives regarding freedom of belief. Regarding apostasy, in Quran 2:256 God says, "There is no compulsion in matters of faith…. In a similar vein, verse 109:6 instructs adherents to end a debate by saying: "To you, your belief system. And to me, mine."… When it comes to blasphemy, I often hear some version of, "Hold on. If someone mocks my religion, it prompts me to act violently. You see, it makes me very emotional." But this statement only shows an ignorance of the Quran, which says in verse 6:68, "When you see them engaged in vain discourse about Our verses, turn away from them unless they engage in a different subject…. And, again, Quran 28:55 instructs, "Whenever they (believers) hear vain talk of ridicule, they withdraw from it decently and say, '"To us our deeds and to you yours; Peace be upon you, we do not seek to join the ignorant."

Waseem notes

The blasphemy and apostasy laws are found in the Hadeeth, sayings attributed to Prophet Mohammad, which were compiled two-three centuries after his death. Muslims know that no Hadeeth should contradict the Quran if they are to be accepted, given their subjective nature and reliance on the Quran for authenticity.

More here.

Well, if the history of Christian martyrdom teaches us anything, it's that explication de texte rarely carries the day in the face of violence and superior numbers. But the Catholic Church did eventually grow to accept co-existence with Protestant sects, and Protestant sects with other Protestant sects, and Europe and America allowed religious tolerance that included Jews, atheists, "Mohammedans," and others. There's no question that arguments about theology and the right on conscience made a huge difference over time. Ideas matter.

Especially as the radical elements of Islam become violent and desperate in their attempts to engender Ummah, it's important to stress that their interpretations are one among many and anything but universal. At least since the 9/11 attacks, an ongoing query in America and the West more broadly has been, "Where are the moderate Muslims?" They're out there, for sure, and we'd all be better off creating a dialogue in which the anti-modernity Islamists are recognized as a common enemy.

[END]

How the PC Police Threaten Free Speech [Je Suis Charlie?]

Nick Gillespie

Published January 09, 2015 5:45AM EST

https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-the-pc-police-threaten-free-speech?ref=author



Today we are all Charlie Hebdo. But what about tomorrow? And the day after that?

That’s when our commitment to free expression will really be tested, and in ways that are less obvious and prone to easy, social-media heroics. That’s when the battle lines over “allowable speech” will really become clear and we’ll see who’s standing where. If the recent past in America is any indication, we should be worried, as free speech and the marketplace of ideas it energizes are never really popular for very long. They are always suspended over a precipice, dangling by a slender thread that shows every sign of snapping.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s absolutely fantastic that Twitter and Instagram are overflowing with people from all over the world publicly stating solidarity not simply with the French satirical magazine whose staff was murdered by Islamist madmen, but the larger principle that speech and peaceful expression shouldn’t be subject to murderous reprisals. I think it’s especially great that Europeans are doing so, since that part of the world is no haven for free speech.

As the radical British Muslim cleric Anjem Choudary wrote on Twitter while the bodies were practically still bleeding out, “If freedom of expression can be sacrificed for criminalising incitement & hatred, Why not for insulting the Prophet of Allah?” Virtually every European nation has “hate speech” laws of some sort, most of which protect against the always-poorly defined slandering or libeling of this or that religious faith, along with a million other things. For god’s—Allah’s?—sake, Austria even threw joke historian David Irving in prison for denying the Holocaust, an action that accomplished nothing other than giving him greater standing among neo-Nazi idiots and salving the historical guilt of the first nation to sign up—willingly!—for Hitler’s genocidal madness.

Writing in USA Today, Choudary expanded on his anti-free-speech argument, using European law and custom to justify or explain violence. Given “curtailments” on freedom of expression, “why in this case did the French government allow the magazine Charlie Hebdo to continue to provoke Muslims, thereby placing the sanctity of its citizens at risk? It is time that the sanctity of a Prophet revered by up to one-quarter of the world’s population was protected.”

Even as he ignored an unsuccessful 2007 attempt by aggrieved Muslims to sue Charlie Hebdo under a stupid French law, Choudary invoked the same sort of “higher law” reasoning that underwrote protests by all sorts of radicals, such as St. Thomas More, Roger Williams, Henry David Thoreau, Gandhi, and Martin Luther King, Jr. in their finest moments. “Muslims consider the honor of the Prophet Muhammad to be dearer to them than that of their parents or even themselves. To defend it is considered to be an obligation upon them,” says Choudary. “This is because the Messenger Muhammad said, ‘Whoever insults a Prophet kill him.’”

That’s a gutsy, clever, contentious argument to make in the wake of an unambiguously despicable act. It’s gutsy, too, to pretend to speak for all of Islam, which like Christianity contains multitudinous interpretations of core doctrines. Choudary’s obvious logical sleight of hand—he conflates “incitement” and “hatred,” thereby equating action and thought so as to prohibit both—suggests that he is arguing in bad faith. But his case founders in a specifically American context, where “hate speech” is rightly protected under the First Amendment, which not coincidentally also guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of association.

Speech, religion, and association are inextricably intertwined, after all, and to try to separate them is the same thing as destroying them; it would be like trying to remove the color from a jug of paint. All spiritual obligations to Allah, Mohammed, Jesus, and Joseph Smith aside, constitutional guarantees of speech, religion, and association are precisely one of the reasons why American Muslims—and Catholics, Protestants, Jews, and others—are less likely to shoot each other here than to argue in the marketplace of ideas or, as important, ignore each other completely.

Yet we Americans shouldn’t be glib or smug in our devotion and commitment to free speech. Yes, we do typically do better than Europe (and Canada, too, which is frequently awful on this score). But even if free speech is guaranteed by law, it’s hemmed in by countless other trends, customs, and especially mind-sets that seek to reduce, restrict, and in some cases even criminalize speech.

The simple, awful truth is that free speech has never been particularly popular in America. When they’re not busy banning books such as the Harry Potter and Captain Underpants series (really), schools should drill into students that it’s pathetic that Lady Chatterley’s Lover and countless other books, films, and other forms of creative expression were banned for decades.

Back in the 1980s and early ’90s, it tended to be the right, especially the religious right, that sought to shut down art and expression that it found distasteful, obscene, and irreverent. That Jesse Helms harped on the minimal taxpayer funding underwriting Andres Serrano’s Piss Christ barely disguised conservatives’ larger game in shutting down art they found sacrilegious or distasteful. But it wasn’t just the right, or conservatives, who were forever being literally and figuratively pissed off. In 1989, when a student at Chicago’s Art Institute created an exhibit that invited the audience to step on an American flag, the Senate voted 97-0 to criminalize putting flags on the floor or ground.

As the World Wide Web was scaling up into a true mass medium, the Clinton administration, with the backing of a Republican Congress, passed the Communications Decency Act, which would have effectively subjected the Web to the same sort of dreary content regulation that attends to broadcast radio and television. The CDA was passed not in the name of censorship but in the name of protecting children from stumbling across sexual material. Only a surprising—and overwhelmingly free-speech—decision in 1997’s Reno v. ACLU saved us from such a debilitating law.

Today’s threats to free speech are more likely to come from “social justice warriors” on the left who say they are defending the feelings of those deemed to be crushed under the weight of supposedly systemic racism and sexism. The movement is most evident on college campuses. Twenty years ago, the ACLU inveighed against the rise of campus speech “codes or policies prohibiting speech that offends any group based on race, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.” Whatever the intention, the ACLU argued (and still does), such rules end up policing and punishing thought, which should be anathema anywhere but especially at a university. As the student rights group (FIRE) documents on an appallingly regular basis, the ease with which colleges infringe on expression and association is unceasing.

More recently, under the guise of protecting victims of sexual assault, the federal government tied higher education funding to creating on-campus legal proceedings that stripped defendants of due process rights. The silencing of defendants’ rights under federal guidelines is so egregious that even the overwhelmingly progressive faculty of Harvard Law School called the government’s actions beyond the pale. Then there’s the move toward “trigger warnings,” mandatory announcements that reading and discussing material such as The Great Gatsby may cause post-traumatic stress disorders, and the creation of a whole new range of offensive and thus actionable speech called “micro-aggressions.”

The atmosphere on campuses has gotten repressive enough that comedian Chris Rock no longer plays colleges. Citing examples such as University of California at Berkeley students trying to bar an appearance by Bill Maher because of his anti-Muslim jokes, Rock told New York that he “stopped playing colleges, and the reason is because they’re way too conservative… Not in their political views—not like they’re voting Republican—but in their social views and their willingness not to offend anybody… You can’t even be offensive on your way to being inoffensive.”

As my Reason colleague Elizabeth Nolan Brown has written, progressives may well come to rue the day they signed on to laws forbidding controversial speech based on the speaker’s perceived motivations. A Brooklyn graffiti artist was charged with a hate crime because her message criticized the NYPD and a professor lost a tenured position at the University of Illinois because his anti-Israel comments were labeled “hate speech.”

In America, these are the sorts of incursions against free speech and a truly unregulated marketplace of ideas that will persist and likely grow long after the dead in Paris are forgotten (just as Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh’s ghastly murder has been). We will likely never face the explicit limits on speech, religion, and association imposed by European countries, but we are kidding ourselves if we think similarly effective repression cannot happen here.

In fact, hate-speech laws may even become a reality. An October 2014 Economist/YouGov poll found roughly equal amounts of Americans supporting and opposing “a law that would make it a crime for people to make comments that advocate genocide or hatred against an identifiable group based on such things as their race, gender, religion, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation.” Thirty-six percent were in favor and 38 percent were opposed. Among Democrats, 51 percent supported such laws.

Those are troubling numbers, for unfettered speech is not incidental to a flourishing society. It’s the foundation upon which everything—from science to religion to community to politics—is built. We need to recover and grow the idea that the proper answer to bad speech is more and better speech. Or, as good, to ignore that which bothers and insults you. Tend to your own garden, to quote the great sage of free speech, Voltaire, and invite people to follow your example.

Yes, today we are all Charlie Hebdo, and that’s a great thing. But it’s tomorrow—and the day after tomorrow—that really matters.

[END]

Share