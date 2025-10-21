There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, in which my colleagues

,

,

, and I argue over the sagacity of Trump’s bailout of Argentina, his reckless bombing of Venezuelan fishing boats, and his super-fucked-up AI video in which he dumps shit on protesters (to the tune of Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone). We also talk about the government shutdown (do you feel it yet?) and I discuss Diane Keaton’s legacy, especially her star turn in Looking for Mr. Goodbar, one of the great, dark films of the 1970s’ sexual revolution and the deep anxieties it triggered.

If you’re interested in very libertarian perspectives on the Argentina bailout, I highly recommend ‘Don’t Waste Yet Another Opportunity to Dollarize,’ by Gabriela Calderon de Burgos and Marcos Falcone of the CATO Institute, and my Reason colleague César Báez’s ‘Javier Milei’s Libertarian Experiment is in Jeopardy. Argentina’s Midterm Elections Will Determine Its Fate.’ I think Milei is the most-consequential libertarian politician alive today and really hope he manages to stay in power and deliver on all his promises. But Trump’s bailout makes no good sense for many reasons.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds at YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch examine Argentina’s $20 billion bailout and what it means for President Javier Milei’s promise of a libertarian turnaround. They debate whether foreign aid undermines his free market agenda and what the deal suggests about Washington’s own commitment to fiscal restraint. The editors also discuss this weekend’s “No Kings” protests. They analyze Trump’s growing use of executive authority during the ongoing government shutdown, including his decision to keep paying troop salaries amid federal layoffs. The panel then looks to Trump’s continued bombing of the alleged drug boats off Venezuela’s coast, and the decision to repatriate survivors. Finally, a listener asks what checks and balances could exist in a truly libertarian country to prevent the kind of centralization of power seen in the United States today. 0:00—The U.S. bailout of Javier Milei’s Argentina 15:11—The “No Kings” protests and Trump’s response 32:54—Growing executive power during the government shutdown 41:45—Listener question on checks and balances 48:56—Bombing of alleged Venezuelan drug boats 57:05—Weekly cultural recommendations

