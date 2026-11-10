New Reason Roundtable is up, with Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and me talking about post-midterm developments, especially the promotion of the odious Stephen Miller to President Trump’s chief of staff, the case for impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and J.D. Vance’s desperate attempt to blame electoral defeats solely on the Iran war (rather than the war plus tariffs, corruption, terrible Trump-picked candidates, and widely loathed immigration actions against people nobody except Stephen Miller would conflate with bad hombres.

I recommend the Daniel Lombroso documentary Manhood, out on streaming or in theaters in a week or two. By turns harrowing, empathetic, and shocking, it follows men (and the medical professionals who sometimes help, sometimes hurt them) in search of ‘girthier’ penises to validate their masculinity. It’s a series of character studies of people who are seeking to repair psychic wounds by altering their physical bodies and it’s a great meditation on about 50 different things that make us human. It’s also a master class in documentary filmmaking, especially immediately creating a world that is both claustrophobic and weird as fuck and absolutely mesmerizing. Can’t recommend it enough.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the episode, followed by links to different audio and video versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R–Ky.) push to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They debate whether removing Hegseth would help bring the war in Iran to an end, why President Donald Trump bears ultimate responsibility for his administration’s actions, and whether Congress will finally assert its authority over military decisions. The conversation turns to Trump’s decision to replace White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, and what the move signals about the administration’s response to its crushing midterm defeat. The editors then examine whether Democrats are misreading their electoral mandate as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) calls for expanding Medicare and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) prepares to target major corporations. Later, they discuss the early contenders for the 2028 presidential election, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.). Finally, a listener asks whether Americans should take greater pride in the country’s ability to conduct free and fair elections. 0:00—Will Pete Hegseth be impeached? 8:43—Stephen Miller becomes chief of staff 20:27—Trump’s 60 Minutes interview 26:27—Will Democrats overplay their hand? 32:02—Listener question on fair elections 37:15—The 2028 presidential election 41:26—FIRE Soapbox 2026 49:51—Weekly cultural recommendations Upcoming Reason Events Reason Versus—Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Problem, November 10

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