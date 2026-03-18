This week’s Reason Interview is with Stewart Brand, who I think is probably the most influential public intellectual of my entire lifetime (I was born in 1963). First gaining renown as a member of Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters, he organized the Trips Festival in San Francisco at its height of hippie-ness, cocreated The Whole Earth Catalog, and took off from there, constantly challenging himself and society to think better, harder, and more inventively about how to create a better, more sustainable, more fun world.

At 87, Stewart has just published Maintenance: Of Everything, Part One, which drills down on how important it is to keep system failures from happening and how to deal with them they (inevitably) do. The book started out on Works in Progress here and is itself an example of how to crowdsource and incorporate knowledge into a project. There’s a great section in the book about the need for user manuals—one from the manufacturer and one from smart users who come up with all sorts of workarounds and inventive ways of fixing or extending stuff. He tells great stories about that, with regards to VW vans and Honda motorcycles—and he talks about how YouTube is the greatest collection of how-to information ever assembled.

We talked before ultra-pessimist Paul Ehrlich died, but The Population Bomb author (whom Stewart defended on Twitter) is fascinating to consider in relation to Stewart. Until his dying day, and against all evidence, Ehrlich insisted he was right that the Earth just couldn’t support the number of people who are living on it. Stewart is constantly checking his premises, reevaluating his beliefs, and developing new ways to think about human flourishing. It’s poetic to note that The Population Bomb and Whole Earth Catalog both debuted in 1968 (as did Reason). Stewart’s thinking remains valuable precisely because he never succumbed to the apocalypticism of Ehrlich or the utopianism of many figures from the same era.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the episode, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

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