Stewart Brand: Why Civilization Needs More and Better Manuals (and How YouTube Is Filling That Need)
The legendary Merry Prankster, Whole Earth Catalog creator, Long Now Foundation founder, nuclear power advocate, and de-extinction champion on why maintenance is central to flourishing.
This week’s Reason Interview is with Stewart Brand, who I think is probably the most influential public intellectual of my entire lifetime (I was born in 1963). First gaining renown as a member of Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters, he organized the Trips Festival in San Francisco at its height of hippie-ness, cocreated The Whole Earth Catalog, and took off from there, constantly challenging himself and society to think better, harder, and more inventively about how to create a better, more sustainable, more fun world.
At 87, Stewart has just published Maintenance: Of Everything, Part One, which drills down on how important it is to keep system failures from happening and how to deal with them they (inevitably) do. The book started out on Works in Progress here and is itself an example of how to crowdsource and incorporate knowledge into a project. There’s a great section in the book about the need for user manuals—one from the manufacturer and one from smart users who come up with all sorts of workarounds and inventive ways of fixing or extending stuff. He tells great stories about that, with regards to VW vans and Honda motorcycles—and he talks about how YouTube is the greatest collection of how-to information ever assembled.
We talked before ultra-pessimist Paul Ehrlich died, but The Population Bomb author (whom Stewart defended on Twitter) is fascinating to consider in relation to Stewart. Until his dying day, and against all evidence, Ehrlich insisted he was right that the Earth just couldn’t support the number of people who are living on it. Stewart is constantly checking his premises, reevaluating his beliefs, and developing new ways to think about human flourishing. It’s poetic to note that The Population Bomb and Whole Earth Catalog both debuted in 1968 (as did Reason). Stewart’s thinking remains valuable precisely because he never succumbed to the apocalypticism of Ehrlich or the utopianism of many figures from the same era.
Here’s the Reason writeup of the episode, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.
Today’s guest is the legendary Stewart Brand, who has spent decades shaping how we think about technology, the environment, and the future.
He first came to prominence in the 1960s as a Merry Prankster and the co-creator of the Whole Earth Catalog, the counterculture bible that helped inspire personal computing, the hacker ethic, and the modern environmentalist movement. Since then he’s launched the Long Now Foundation, championed nuclear power and deextinction, and pushed us to think in 10,000-year time horizons. He’s also been the subject of two biographies (From Counterculture to Cyberculture and Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stewart Brand) and an excellent documentary called We Are As Gods.
In his new book Maintenance: Of Everything, Part One, the 87-year-old Brand argues that the real work of civilization isn’t flashy invention but the long, patient care of complex systems. He talks with Nick Gillespie about what that means and whether his vision of planetary stewardship conflicts with libertarian values of individualism, creative destruction, and decentralized power.
Previous appearance:
“We Are As Gods: Stewart Brand & The Fight to Bring Back Woolly Mammoths,” March 31, 2021
0:00—Introduction
1:19—Maintenance as the hidden foundation
7:09—Mastery of tools and understanding systems
12:00—Interchangeable parts and individualism
20:54—The importance of manuals
27:04—Environmentalism and techno-pessimism
32:45—Government efficiency and the political system
42:54—How Brand is maintaining his legacy
Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:
https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/
https://reason.org/jobs/producer/
Producer: Paul Alexander
Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser
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