Streaming Music Isn't a Free Market. It's a Regulated Monopoly.

As part of my job at Reason, I get to interview a lot of people whose work I’ve long admired. That’s especially true of the guest on today’s episode of The Reason Interview. David Lowery cofounded Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, two of my favorite bands from the 1980s and ‘90s. They sang smart, ironic, and iconic songs with titles like Take the Skinheads Bowling, The Day That Lassie Went To the Moon, Euro-trash Girl, and Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now). David and I became friendly via Twitter, met up for coffee when Cracker played New York City earlier this year, and then did a full-on interview after his brilliant new three-record album Fathers, Sons, & Brothers came out.

We talk about a lot of stuff, including his legal squabbles with streaming services such as Spotify and the classes he teaches about the music industry at the University of Georgia (he’s got a Ph.D. along with great songwriting and playing chops). He’s steeped in musical history and maybe the most interesting thing about him is his affinity for an older America that is everyday fading from view (his people migrated west to California from places like Arkansas and worked on farms; he reminds that us as a nation we are just a generation or three away from generalized poverty). Fathers, Sons, and Brothers pays tribute to a weird, hardscrabble California that in which he grew up as well as a music industry that’s been as thoroughly discombobulated as the world of journalism over the past half-century.

Nothing about him is nostalgic though, or backward-looking. He’s always pushing forward in terms of technology and what comes next. But he’s mindful of the past and wants to draw connections from what was to what is and what might be. He tells me that as he was writing the new album, which is a musical autobiography, that he channeled Bruce Springsteen of all people. But unlike what I consider to be the Boss’s phony Tom Joad minstrelsy, David creates a rich, authentic map of past, present, and future.

He’s also incredibly generous to the listener. Check out his ongoing Substack, where he pens an essay about each track on Fathers, Sons, and Brothers. The songs are great on their own; when you add in his commentary, they become somehow even more powerful.

Here’s the writeup of the episode at Reason, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions. If you go to the Reason site, there’s also a full transcript.

Today's guest is David Lowery, the legendary frontman of the bands Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, digital copyright crusader, and longtime Reason reader. He dives deep into his sprawling, deeply personal new record Fathers, Sons and Brothers and the postwar California dream, talks about how the music industry broke, and suggests ways to maybe, just maybe, fix it. He's sued Spotify and other streaming services, teaches business at the University of Georgia, and he's dropped what might be the best one-liner about selling out since The Who. If you care about music, creative freedom, and getting paid for your work, this one is for you. 0:00—Intro 0:52—Lowery's Reason connection 2:34—Fathers, Sons and Brothers 15:25—Lowery's musical inspirations 19:25—Camper Van Beethoven 28:31—What it was like being indie in the '80s 35:48—Cracker and alternative rock 42:26—What does it mean to "sell out"? 48:56—Streaming music and artist compensation 58:01—Lowery's class-action lawsuits 1:01:07—Royalty rates and copyright protections 1:07:30—Has the DTC model improved the music business? 1:15:50—Optimism for the future of music

