The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Funk's avatar
Dale Funk
7dEdited

Excellent article. The fact that only the Dems and Repubs end up being electable though, seems to result in fairly predictable cycles, For example, based on history, the mid-terms should bring a fairly hefty Democratic sweep--just because. I like the push towards independence, perhaps given the separation of the two parties, all of us long term independents can draw the middle together. It's larger than we think, we just need to convince people to stop voting "against" the other party to keep them out, and vote for something we all want.

Reply
Share
Joseph Twichell's avatar
Joseph Twichell
7d

Unfortunately as yeats stated “ the center can not hold”. We have been caught between the swings of the extremes for over ten years. And by the look of things there will be no relief. The democrats are well aware they most likely can run a ham sandwich and beat the republicans in 28, solely as a repudiation of trump. Neither party is concerned with the long game

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Gillespie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture